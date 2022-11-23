Princess Kate Looked "Regal" and "Frighteningly Similar" to Princess Diana at State Banquet: Body Language Expert

Princess Kate will be Queen consort one day and, let me tell ya, it shows.

The Princess of Wales attended King Charles' first state banquet as sovereign on Tuesday, which was held in honor of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and looked absolutely devastating in a glittering, bridal-like gown and historical tiara.

For body language expert Darren Stanton, she looked strikingly like the Queen she will be, as well as like her late mother-in-law, the beloved Princess Diana.

"I think Kate looked every part the Queen. I don’t think there have ever been such striking photographs published to date with Kate looking so regal," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab).

"Comparisons have been made to Princess Diana, as Kate wore a tiara she'd also worn," Stanton continues.

"I think most would agree it’s frighteningly similar and reminiscent of the late royal.

"Although she may not be the 'Queen of people’s hearts' as Diana wished to be known, I’m quite sure that Kate is definitely one of the most popular figures now in the senior Royal Family.

"I think her success is largely down to her authenticity and willingness to connect with everyone."

For Stanton, it wasn't just the princess' appearance that cemented her as a true royal: It was her ability to make a connection with the visiting President.

"There was a great photograph of a moment when Kate and the South African president were saying cheers with their drinks. They had complete rapport with each other as they mirrored each other’s body language unconsciously," Stanton says.

"Kate displayed a genuine smile denoted by all of her facial muscles being engaged, and it’s clear even from the position of the camera in relation to the president that he was completely mesmerized by Kate’s presence.

"His eyes were wide and dilated and this happens when we enter the state of reciprocal liking."

So, Kate may not be the Queen, but she is a total queen, if you will.