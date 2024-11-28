Act Fast—Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale For Less Than $50
A royal-approved deal this good won't stay in stock for long.
I never truly believed I would be able to afford to add a royal-approved fashion piece to my closet. But as luck would have it, the very same Superga sneakers Princess Kate has been photographed in over a dozen times are majorly discounted for Amazon’s Black Friday Sale. Dare I say it, but it may be the best sneaker deal of Black Friday weekend.
Typically, Kate’s go-to white sneakers will cost you $70, but during Black Friday weekend they’re majorly discounted at Amazon, at $49. However, there’s no telling how long they’ll stay in stock—a deal this good isn’t likely to last, so you’ll want to add your size to your cart fast if you want to score a royal-approved style for less.
If you’re a keen royal fashion fan, you may have noticed the Princess of Wales owns several pairs of Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers, marked by all-cotton material and a rounded rubber sole. It’s her versatile all-white pair, however, she wears most often. Over the years, she’s worn them on plenty of casual royal engagements from London's Chelsea Flower Show to a tennis match in Scotland and even traipsing through the Caribbean.
It’s not too hard to see why the princess is the shoe’s number one fan. The simple, clean silhouette pairs with everything under the sun, as Kate has demonstrated with skinny jeans, wide-legged trousers, and shorts in some of her best fashion moments. Supergas are also well-known for their comfort, and as a mom running after three small children and constantly on the go, that’s likely just as important as style.
Kate actually isn’t the only royal fan of Superga. In fact, the royal appreciation of the brand goes back to Kate’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana. While visiting Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997, she sported a pair of navy blue sneakers with jeans and a blazer for a business casual look. Clearly, the trendy sneakers will never go out of style.
Now’s your chance to walk a mile in a royal’s shoes during one of the best Black Friday fashion sales, so don’t let it pass you by. If the all-white pair isn’t speaking to you—don’t worry. I’ve rounded up all of the other Superga sneakers that are currently on sale at Amazon. Styles range from tk to tk, so you can put your own spin on royal fashion.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
