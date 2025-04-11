Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid Ditched Designer Kicks for These Under‑$150 Sneakers
Kendall, Kaia, and Jennifer are onto something.
Dressing like a celebrity has never been easier than it is right now. A-listers have been eschewing the fancier things in life (such as their favorite designer sneakers) in favor of affordable, trendy brands that offer options for $150 or less. As a frugal, sneaker-obsessed shopper, my interest has been piqued.
Whether it's Jennifer Lawrence sporting her favorite Adidas Tokyos for seemingly the hundredth time this month or Rihanna stepping out in her new lavender Puma Speedcats, you needn't look far for sneaker-shopping inspiration. Scroll through Instagram for just a second, and you'll see at least one pair to add to your cart guilt-free.
Even though my trendy sneaker collection is ever-growing, there's always room for a new pair of Vans or chunky Nike kicks like the ones Lawrence recently endorsed. She's just the latest to wear the pair, though: Kendall Jenner copied Kaia Gerber's Nike sneaker-centric workout outfit a few months ago. What they say is true: three does make a trend.
In any case, keep scrolling to see the rest of the affordable sneaker brands everyone in Hollywood is wearing right now. You can't go wrong, no matter what you choose.
The Adidas Tokyo
The $100 Adidas Tokyo sneaker has become Jennifer Lawrence's obsession. The Silver Linings Playbook star has worn them weekly over the past month, demonstrating their must-have status in the process. Whether she styles them with a midi skirt and a butter-yellow spring jacket or with casual jeans and a trench coat, they are her most-worn pair right now.
The Adidas Samba
Jenner deserves credit for the Adidas Samba sneaker trend that refuses to fade. Not only are they my personal favorite Adidas sneakers, but the eldest Jenner sister loves them as well. She has worn this style on and off since 2022, and if they aren't in your collection by now, they should be.
The Puma Speedcat
Only Rihanna can make a matching gray sweatsuit look cool and sophisticated. I attribute this to her lavender Puma Speedcat sneakers and her rare Louis Vuitton bag. The singer is just the latest celebrity seen in the sleek Puma style—Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski are also fans—and I currently have a pair waiting in my online shopping cart.
Vans Old Skool
Speaking of Emily Ratajkowski, the actress and model has long admired the Vans Old Skool sneaker. Once limited to the skate park, this classic pair has become a favorite among fashion insiders. Furthermore, with the recent release of the Old Skool Premium Music Collection, the line is only becoming trendier.
Nike V2K Sneakers
Nike V2K Run sneakers may be experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to Jennifer Lawrence, but they have long been a favorite of Kaia Gerber. The model adores the $120 pair for their off-duty style and has incorporated them into her athleisure wardrobe since summer 2024.
Adidas Gazelles
Hadid has single-handedly created a trend with her red suede Adidas Gazelles. This bold choice has become her go-to for days off, ideal for pairing with jorts on a hot summer afternoon or with leggings during a mid-week grocery run. Her specific pair is difficult to find (blame the Hadid influence effect), but there are several other similar colors available that you can choose to emulate her style.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
