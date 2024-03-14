In case you missed it: Kristen Stewart is entering a head-turning fashion era. With promotions for her latest project, Love Lies Bleeding, underway, the actress is experimenting with a range of polarizing trends. After a week filled with back-to-back outfit changes that co-sign a few major fashion moments (Barely-there? Check! No pants? Also check!), Stewart is not finished making New York City her catwalk just yet.
On March 13, the 33-year-old was spotted in Manhattan heading to Midtown to record an episode of The Late Night Show With Seth Meyers. Entrusting her go-to stylist, Tara Swennen, to dress her for the occasion, Stewart wore a leather blazer by Brunello Cucinelli, left unbuttoned to expose her Vex leather fishnet bralette underneath. She then added a black Andamane mini skirt styled with a fishnet garter skirt layered underneath, also from Vex.
Stewart completed her look with sheer thigh-high socks from Victoria's Secret, sleek Christian Louboutin pumps, and a black-and-white crochet Chanel shoulder bag from the house's Spring 2022 bridal collection. She also wore Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a chunky chain-like Gabriela Artigas ring, and dice rings from Alex Streeter.
This week has marked a record-breaking moment for Stewart on the fashion front. The Love Lies Bleeding star has worn a total of five (!) outfits in less than two days. She was spotted in SoHo on Monday putting a cool-girl spin on officewear in a three-piece Tibi suit. Her first revealing look of the week came as she filmed for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert later that evening, opting for a beaded fringe top and a black maxi skirt from the Mônot Pre-Fall 2024 collection.
After the show, she swapped out of the elaborate number, wearing a custom white "Camp Stewart" T-shirt with a black midi skirt, a leather moto jacket, and white Vans sneakers.
Her outfit changes didn't end there. The next day included two more major looks, including a button-down top layered over a nude Victoria's Secret bralette. She opted out of pants, only wearing a pair of cream cable knit briefs by Brunello Cucinelli and plum Le Silla heels.
On the same day, the Twilight star also slipped into a sporty Chanel outfit, featuring the brand's jersey top and matching cashmere shorts, logo-adorned leg warmers, a quilted handbag, and the same Le Silla pumps.
Stewart's time in New York follows her appearance on the Love Lies Bleeding red carpet in Los Angeles. She marked the beginning of her new fashion era with a high-waisted black bodysuit by the Ukrainian label Bettter. She also wore the brand's oversized blazer, thigh-high stockings, and Chanel heels.
The actress has been taking more fashion risks lately—and trust, no one who's seen them is complaining.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
