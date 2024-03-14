In case you missed it: Kristen Stewart is entering a head-turning fashion era. With promotions for her latest project, Love Lies Bleeding, underway, the actress is experimenting with a range of polarizing trends. After a week filled with back-to-back outfit changes that co-sign a few major fashion moments (Barely-there? Check! No pants? Also check!), Stewart is not finished making New York City her catwalk just yet.

On March 13, the 33-year-old was spotted in Manhattan heading to Midtown to record an episode of The Late Night Show With Seth Meyers. Entrusting her go-to stylist, Tara Swennen, to dress her for the occasion, Stewart wore a leather blazer by Brunello Cucinelli, left unbuttoned to expose her Vex leather fishnet bralette underneath. She then added a black Andamane mini skirt styled with a fishnet garter skirt layered underneath, also from Vex.

Kristen Stewart on her way to record an interview on The Late Night Show With Seth Meyers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart completed her look with sheer thigh-high socks from Victoria's Secret, sleek Christian Louboutin pumps, and a black-and-white crochet Chanel shoulder bag from the house's Spring 2022 bridal collection. She also wore Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a chunky chain-like Gabriela Artigas ring, and dice rings from Alex Streeter.

Stewart wore an all-black look, which featured a leather jacket, a mini skirt, and a fishnet bralette with a matching garter skirt layered underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week has marked a record-breaking moment for Stewart on the fashion front. The Love Lies Bleeding star has worn a total of five (!) outfits in less than two days. She was spotted in SoHo on Monday putting a cool-girl spin on officewear in a three-piece Tibi suit. Her first revealing look of the week came as she filmed for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert later that evening, opting for a beaded fringe top and a black maxi skirt from the Mônot Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

The actress wore a three-piece Tibi suit while out and about in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart in Manhattan for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wearing an ensemble from the Mônot Pre-Fall 2024 line. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the show, she swapped out of the elaborate number, wearing a custom white "Camp Stewart" T-shirt with a black midi skirt, a leather moto jacket, and white Vans sneakers.

Later on Monday night, Kristen Stewart wore a "Camp Stewart" tee with a long black skirt, a leather jacket, and white Vans sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit changes didn't end there. The next day included two more major looks, including a button-down top layered over a nude Victoria's Secret bralette. She opted out of pants, only wearing a pair of cream cable knit briefs by Brunello Cucinelli and plum Le Silla heels.

On the same day, the Twilight star also slipped into a sporty Chanel outfit, featuring the brand's jersey top and matching cashmere shorts, logo-adorned leg warmers, a quilted handbag, and the same Le Silla pumps.

Stewart's next major outfit included a cropped button-down top and knitted hot pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

K Stew also went sporty in Chanel while in Manhattan on Tuesday, March 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart's time in New York follows her appearance on the Love Lies Bleeding red carpet in Los Angeles. She marked the beginning of her new fashion era with a high-waisted black bodysuit by the Ukrainian label Bettter. She also wore the brand's oversized blazer, thigh-high stockings, and Chanel heels.

Kristen Stewart at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress has been taking more fashion risks lately—and trust, no one who's seen them is complaining.