Kristen Stewart Takes Lingerie Dressing Trend Literally in a Fishnet Bralette and Garter Belt

The 'Love Lies Bleeding' star is all for a polarizing look.

Kristen Stewart in New York City March 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

In case you missed it: Kristen Stewart is entering a head-turning fashion era. With promotions for her latest project, Love Lies Bleeding, underway, the actress is experimenting with a range of polarizing trends. After a week filled with back-to-back outfit changes that co-sign a few major fashion moments (Barely-there? Check! No pants? Also check!), Stewart is not finished making New York City her catwalk just yet.

On March 13, the 33-year-old was spotted in Manhattan heading to Midtown to record an episode of The Late Night Show With Seth Meyers. Entrusting her go-to stylist, Tara Swennen, to dress her for the occasion, Stewart wore a leather blazer by Brunello Cucinelli, left unbuttoned to expose her Vex leather fishnet bralette underneath. She then added a black Andamane mini skirt styled with a fishnet garter skirt layered underneath, also from Vex.  

Kristen Stewart in New York City March 2024

Kristen Stewart on her way to record an interview on The Late Night Show With Seth Meyers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart completed her look with sheer thigh-high socks from Victoria's Secret, sleek Christian Louboutin pumps, and a black-and-white crochet Chanel shoulder bag from the house's Spring 2022 bridal collection. She also wore Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a chunky chain-like Gabriela Artigas ring, and dice rings from Alex Streeter.

Kristen Stewart in New York City March 2024

Stewart wore an all-black look, which featured a leather jacket, a mini skirt, and a fishnet bralette with a matching garter skirt layered underneath.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week has marked a record-breaking moment for Stewart on the fashion front. The Love Lies Bleeding star has worn a total of five (!) outfits in less than two days. She was spotted in SoHo on Monday putting a cool-girl spin on officewear in a three-piece Tibi suit. Her first revealing look of the week came as she filmed for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert later that evening, opting for a beaded fringe top and a black maxi skirt from the Mônot Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

Kristen Stewart in New York City March 2024

The actress wore a three-piece Tibi suit while out and about in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart in New York City March 2024

Kristen Stewart in Manhattan for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wearing an ensemble from the Mônot Pre-Fall 2024 line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the show, she swapped out of the elaborate number, wearing a custom white "Camp Stewart" T-shirt with a black midi skirt, a leather moto jacket, and white Vans sneakers.

Kristen Stewart in New York City March 2024

Later on Monday night, Kristen Stewart wore a "Camp Stewart" tee with a long black skirt, a leather jacket, and white Vans sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit changes didn't end there. The next day included two more major looks, including a button-down top layered over a nude Victoria's Secret bralette. She opted out of pants, only wearing a pair of cream cable knit briefs by Brunello Cucinelli and plum Le Silla heels.

On the same day, the Twilight star also slipped into a sporty Chanel outfit, featuring the brand's jersey top and matching cashmere shorts, logo-adorned leg warmers, a quilted handbag, and the same Le Silla pumps.

Kristen Stewart wearing no pants

Stewart's next major outfit included a cropped button-down top and knitted hot pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart in New York City March 2024

K Stew also went sporty in Chanel while in Manhattan on Tuesday, March 12.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart's time in New York follows her appearance on the Love Lies Bleeding red carpet in Los Angeles. She marked the beginning of her new fashion era with a high-waisted black bodysuit by the Ukrainian label Bettter. She also wore the brand's oversized blazer, thigh-high stockings, and Chanel heels.

Kristen Stewart at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles March 2024

Kristen Stewart at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress has been taking more fashion risks lately—and trust, no one who's seen them is complaining.

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸