News broke late Thursday that Matchesfashion is shutting down, which is a blow to online shoppers everywhere. Matches started in 1987 as a brick-and-mortar store, and when it later launched e-commerce, it became a go-to shopping destination up there with Net-a-Porter, My Theresa, Moda Operandi, and the like. It sells luxury brands like Alaïa, Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and The Row—but the one brand knowledgeable fashion insiders always rave about is Raey.
Launched in 2015, Raey is Matches’ in-house brand that specializes in unassumingly chic basics that can be worn season after season. I can confidently say that there’s going to be a run on these clothes—they’re that good—so here’s a list of what we should buy ASAP.
I am certifiably obsessed with this denim skirt. I love the long, but interesting hemline. Plus, I can wear it with knee-high boots now, then sandals when it gets really hot. I’m also really loving this white denim skirt that I found in the sale section that is currently less than $80!
A sure-to-be sleeper hit, you’ll be shocked by the number of ways you can style this dress. It’s the perfect base layer to wear now with chunky knit sweaters or with a blazer belted over it— and then you can wear it on its own at the beach.
This coat is extremely similar to another one I love, but approximately $4,500 cheaper. It’s still expensive, true, but it’s an investment that will yield a high return on how much I wear it.
Good belts are surprisingly hard to find, in part because the ones that fashion girls recommend the most often ring in above and beyond $250. Not this one! At $95, you’re saving money and buying something that will last for years and years to come.
Good denim shorts are extremely hard to find, but these fit the bill: They’re not too long and they’re not too short. Stock up now so you’re ready for vacation season.
We’re about eight months out from the holiday season, but I found this perfect gift set in the depths of the Raey sale section and couldn’t not share it with you all. Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready!
What an elegant blouse, am I right? Imagine it contrasted against a pair of jeans or worn in line with equally-as-polished trousers. We love a shirt that can do both!
I probably wouldn’t work out in these, but I’d do pretty much everything else while wearing them—like running errands or meeting for casual drinks at a friend’s house, for example.
I was going to recommend black pants from Raey, but maybe that’s a little boring and obvious? Take a risk on these navy ones, and you’ll get just as much wear out of them—especially if you get the matching suit jacket.
