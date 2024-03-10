Raey Is Shutting Down—Here's What I'm Buying Before It Closes

It's my go-to for chic basics.

Nikki Ogunnaike street style
(Image credit: Tyler Joe)
Nikki Ogunnaike
By Nikki Ogunnaike
published

The below is from editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike's weekly newsletter, Self Checkout. Subscribe here.

With close to 20 years in the fashion industry, I’ve not only seen it all—but also know how to parse through the endless sea of stuff. What’s worth buying? What’s not? In Self Checkout, you’ll find my highly specific recommendations with a few picks from my most knowledgeable, stylish friends. 

News broke late Thursday that Matchesfashion is shutting down, which is a blow to online shoppers everywhere. Matches started in 1987 as a brick-and-mortar store, and when it later launched e-commerce, it became a go-to shopping destination up there with Net-a-Porter, My Theresa, Moda Operandi, and the like. It sells luxury brands like Alaïa, Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and The Row—but the one brand knowledgeable fashion insiders always rave about is Raey

Launched in 2015, Raey is Matches’ in-house brand that specializes in unassumingly chic basics that can be worn season after season. I can confidently say that there’s going to be a run on these clothes—they’re that good—so here’s a list of what we should buy ASAP.

Nikki Ogunnaike at fashion month

Editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike during Fashion Month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raw-Hem Organic-Cotton Fishtail Denim Skirt
Raey Raw-Hem Organic-Cotton Fishtail Denim Skirt

I am certifiably obsessed with this denim skirt. I love the long, but interesting hemline. Plus, I can wear it with knee-high boots now, then sandals when it gets really hot. I’m also really loving this white denim skirt that I found in the sale section that is currently less than $80!

Square-Neck Cotton-Blend Jersey Slip Dress
Raey Square-Neck Cotton-Blend Jersey Slip Dress

A sure-to-be sleeper hit, you’ll be shocked by the number of ways you can style this dress. It’s the perfect base layer to wear now with chunky knit sweaters or with a blazer belted over it— and then you can wear it on its own at the beach.

Cuffed Duffle Coat
Raey Cuffed Duffle Coat

This coat is extremely similar to another one I love, but approximately $4,500 cheaper. It’s still expensive, true, but it’s an investment that will yield a high return on how much I wear it.

Slim Bridle-Leather Belt
Raey Slim Bridle-Leather Belt

Good belts are surprisingly hard to find, in part because the ones that fashion girls recommend the most often ring in above and beyond $250. Not this one! At $95, you’re saving money and buying something that will last for years and years to come.

Roll-Neck Fine-Rib Merino-Wool Sweater
Raey Roll-Neck Fine-Rib Merino-Wool Sweater

These lightweight, ribbed sweaters are perfect for transitional weather dressing, and this one in particular comes in five different colors. I’d stock up on the navy, black, and gray to wear over the next few months. 

Clip Organic-Cotton Frayed Denim Shorts
Raey Clip Organic-Cotton Frayed Denim Shorts

Good denim shorts are extremely hard to find, but these fit the bill: They’re not too long and they’re not too short.  Stock up now so you’re ready for vacation season.

Recycled Cashmere-Blend at Home Gift Set
Raey Recycled Cashmere-Blend at Home Gift Set

We’re about eight months out from the holiday season, but I found this perfect gift set in the depths of the Raey sale section and couldn’t not share it with you all. Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready! 

Asymmetric Scarf Top
Raey Asymmetric Scarf Top

What an elegant blouse, am I right? Imagine it contrasted against a pair of jeans or worn in line with equally-as-polished trousers. We love a shirt that can do both!

Recycled Blend High-Waist Leggings
Raey Recycled Blend High-Waist Leggings

I probably wouldn’t work out in these, but I’d do pretty much everything else while wearing them—like running errands or meeting for casual drinks at a friend’s house, for example.

Front Seam Slubbed Wool Suit Trousers
Front Seam Slubbed Wool Suit Trousers

I was going to recommend black pants from Raey, but maybe that’s a little boring and obvious? Take a risk on these navy ones, and you’ll get just as much wear out of them—especially if you get the matching suit jacket

First time reading Self Checkout? Catch up on the past few weeks.

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

Nikki Ogunnaike at Fashion Month

5 Key Transitional Pieces at the Top of My Shopping List

Read It

Nikki Ogunnaike at fashion month

Capsule Wardrobes Are Boring—Here's My Secret to Effortless, Functional Style

Read It

Nikki Ogunnaike at fashion month

I'm a Frequent Flyer—I Can't Leave Home Without These Things

Read It

Nikki Ogunnaike at fashion month

My Honest Thoughts About These Viral Brands

Read It

Nikki Ogunnaike
Nikki Ogunnaike

Nikki Ogunnaike is the Editor in Chief of Marie Claire US. She has previously held roles at Harper's Bazaar, GQ, ELLE, Glamour, InStyle, and Vanity Fair. You may also recognize Nikki from her time as the host of Snapchat’s Online, IRL and IGTV's The Run Through. Based in Brooklyn New York, in her free time Nikki enjoys running half marathons, learning about wine, and watching reality TV without an ounce of shame. You can follow her at @nikkiogun.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸