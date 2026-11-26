As a society, we've mostly moved past lining up outside of a Best Buy at 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving night. The shopping gods have taken pity on us mortals and made Black Friday deals shoppable all week long—in stores and online. If you play your cards right, you could effectively knock out your entire Black Friday shopping list before the turkey even defrosts.
That said, even the best Thanksgiving sale won't help you if you don't know what to shop. If you're still rounding out your must-haves, allow me to assist—because I shop for a living, so this is basically my Super Bowl.
Levis' entire website has been marked down 40 percent, with additional discounts on select categories. Holiday picks, for example, are 50 percent off, as well as kids and accessories. Sale items, too, will receive additional markdowns, ranging from 40 to 60 percent off the sale price. Plus, every order qualifies for free shipping and free returns.
The Best Levi's Black Friday Deals
Levi's
501® Original Selvedge Women's Jeans
Levi's
Palmer Western Cropped Puffer Jacket
Levi's
725 High Rise Bootcut Women's Jeans Plus-Size
Levi's
Corduroy Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
XL Baggy Straight Women's Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Slim Women's Jeans
Levi's
Nordic Beanie
Levi's
Vintage Tied-Up Hoodie
Levi's
314 Shaping Straight Women's Jeans Plus-Size
Levi's
Back Pocket Pouch Bag Charm
Levi's
728 High-Rise Wide-Leg Women's Jeans (Were $110)
Levi's
80's Bomber Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Denim Card Case
Levi's
Graphic Relaxed Waffle Long-Sleeve Crewneck Top
Levi's
Middy Balloon Women's Jeans
Levi's
Column Midi Dress
Levi's
Graphic Vintage Short-Sleeve Tee
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle,Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.