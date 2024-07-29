Dua Lipa Stacks $166,000-Worth of Tiffany Necklaces Over Her Cut-Out Music Festival Dress
She simply cannot stop wearing them.
Dua Lipa is currently in a committed relationship — and it's getting serious fast. They spend nearly every day together and in the months since they were first introduced, Lipa has rarely been spotted solo. No, I'm not talking about her boyfriend Callum Turner; I'm talking about her pride and joy, the light of her life, her favorite Tiffany Graduated Link Necklace.
Lipa has barely left the house without the Tiffany & Co. design in months. She's worn it in mirror selfies and to designer fashion shows. It's also a fixture in Dua Lipa's on-stage performances, acting as the focal point of her Radical Optimism uniform in nearly every stop on her tour.
Underscoring the statement necklace's versatility, Lipa wore it with a cut-out dress to the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo over the weekend. Though most people accessorize their music festival looks with a $3 bandana and boots they don't care about ruining, Lipa reached for her beloved necklaces.
She stacked on two identical white gold chains, each encrusted with more than 9 carats worth of round brilliant diamonds. It goes without saying that these beauties aren't cheap. Since each costs a shocking $84,000, that puts the price tag at $166,000 for Lipa's festival jewelry alone.
Lipa isn't the only celeb who's worn the five-figure necklace in recent months—not by a long shot. The Tiffany & Co. design has been doing the rounds within the most elite circles of Hollywood. A-list fans include Beyoncé (who starred in the necklace's campaign), Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, and Ayo Edebiri. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark even wore a $78,000 yellow gold version just last week.
Essentially, this necklace is to 2024 fashion what the Return to Tiffany necklace was to 2001 — crucial and ubiquitous.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content.Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy.In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
