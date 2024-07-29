Dua Lipa Stacks $166,000-Worth of Tiffany Necklaces Over Her Cut-Out Music Festival Dress

She simply cannot stop wearing them.

Dua Lipa stands on a stage wearing a white bra and Tiffany link necklaces in a stack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dua Lipa is currently in a committed relationship — and it's getting serious fast. They spend nearly every day together and in the months since they were first introduced, Lipa has rarely been spotted solo. No, I'm not talking about her boyfriend Callum Turner; I'm talking about her pride and joy, the light of her life, her favorite Tiffany Graduated Link Necklace.

Lipa has barely left the house without the Tiffany & Co. design in months. She's worn it in mirror selfies and to designer fashion shows. It's also a fixture in Dua Lipa's on-stage performances, acting as the focal point of her Radical Optimism uniform in nearly every stop on her tour.

Dua Lipa wears Tiffany & Co.'s Graduated Link Necklace for day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Dua Lipa wears a tiffany & co. necklace on the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein)

Underscoring the statement necklace's versatility, Lipa wore it with a cut-out dress to the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo over the weekend. Though most people accessorize their music festival looks with a $3 bandana and boots they don't care about ruining, Lipa reached for her beloved necklaces.

dua lipa wears $78k tiffany necklace

Dua Lipa attended a music festival over the weekend in her Tiffany necklaces.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace
Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace

She stacked on two identical white gold chains, each encrusted with more than 9 carats worth of round brilliant diamonds. It goes without saying that these beauties aren't cheap. Since each costs a shocking $84,000, that puts the price tag at $166,000 for Lipa's festival jewelry alone.

dua lipa in a black dress at sunny hill music festival

Dua Lipa wears a little black dress and Tiffany & Co.'s Graduated Link Necklace at Sunny Hill Music Festival.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Lipa isn't the only celeb who's worn the five-figure necklace in recent months—not by a long shot. The Tiffany & Co. design has been doing the rounds within the most elite circles of Hollywood. A-list fans include Beyoncé (who starred in the necklace's campaign), Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, and Ayo Edebiri. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark even wore a $78,000 yellow gold version just last week.

Essentially, this necklace is to 2024 fashion what the Return to Tiffany necklace was to 2001 — crucial and ubiquitous.

