Kim Kardashian’s Vintage-Inspired Skims x North Face Collab Features $1,200 Ski Sets in Their Signature Neutrals
Après-Skims, coming soon.
In the fashion world, it’s no longer enough just to own the latest trendy bag or viral designer sneaker. The true test of one’s standing is in their archival collection. On the red carpet, celebrities like Zendaya and Kim Kardashian have made it a habit to pull coveted vintage creations from the archives of luxury fashion houses—the rarer, the better.
Kardashian, particularly, has a knack for procuring garments worn by famous historical figures, such as Princess Diana, Nicole Brown Simpson, and the controversial Marilyn Monroe dress, which she wore to the 2023 Met Gala. She even has a special warehouse dedicated to storing her vintage pieces. Though Kardashian owns a fashion brand of her own, which makes new clothing, she’s bringing her love of vintage to Skim’s latest collection.
Earlier today, on Dec. 5, the loungewear and intimates brand announced their second collab of the holiday season: The North Face x Skims. Following the sold-out Dolce & Gabbana line, which dropped just two weeks ago, the Kardashians star has confirmed a new ski collection is well on its way. According to a press release, the drop will feature “archival styles from The North Face reimagined with Skims’ innovative fit and signature color palette”—in layman’s terms, that means puffer coats in a range of saturated neutral hues.
“This marks Skims first-ever foray into the world of winter wear and partnering with The North Face allowed us to leverage their expertise in this category. The collection is a combination of functional and flattering apparel solutions for the season,” said Kardashian in a statement.
Though Skims typically offers sizing up to 4X, this collection—which features athleisure staples, as well as ski suits and accessories—will only be shoppable in sizes XXS-3X. Its prices, too, are well above average, with items ranging from $60 to $1,200—a drastic change from Skim’s mostly under-$100 business model.
Starting on December 10, the full range of styles will be available to purchase at several luxury retailers, including SSENSE, Highsnobiety, and Luisa via Roma, in addition to the SKIMS website. Happy skiing!
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
