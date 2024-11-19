Rihanna Unleashes Her Inner Millennial in Skintight Leggings and a Satin Going-Out Top
You can take the girl out of 2014, but you can't take 2014 out of the girl.
Rihanna may be one of the most famous fashion provocateurs of our generation, but at her core, she's still just a millennial woman. She wears luxurious fur coats and trendy Bottega Veneta bags, yes—but she also has an innate affinity for Ugg boots, skinny jeans, and a good pair of leggings.
It's the latter that she tapped into on Sunday night while out to dinner in Beverly Hills. The pop star was photographed on Nov. 17 leaving Wallys restaurant with her family and friends. She was cloaked in black in a way that was authentic to her millennial heritage.
Rihanna wore a low-cut satin going-out top circa 2014 that featured a professional collar and cuffed sleeves. (Remember when we all used to dress as business women at the club?) She styled it appropriately for the era, slipping into a pair of black leggings with a zip-up ankle detail.
Her accessories were a bit more modern and tapped into some of the biggest trends of the year. (The year 2024, to be clear.) She carried a fur-trimmed micro bowler bag with a swirly emerald print and a glossy patent top handle.
Rihanna also modeled square-frame sunglasses and her current favorite necklace stack: a $59,400 duo from Marie Lichtenberg. She finished by adding a diamond-encrusted choker for good measure.
On her feet were strappy black sandals that showed off her signature white-bright pedicure. Meanwhile, in the glam department, Riri went for classic elegance. She wore bright red lipstick—likely from Fenty Beauty—and kept her blunt bob in natural-looking waves.
Bottom line: You can take the girl out of 2014, but you can't take 2014 out of the girl.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content.
