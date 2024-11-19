Rihanna Unleashes Her Inner Millennial in Skintight Leggings and a Satin Going-Out Top

You can take the girl out of 2014, but you can't take 2014 out of the girl.

Rihanna wears zip-up leggings and a stain top
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Rihanna may be one of the most famous fashion provocateurs of our generation, but at her core, she's still just a millennial woman. She wears luxurious fur coats and trendy Bottega Veneta bags, yes—but she also has an innate affinity for Ugg boots, skinny jeans, and a good pair of leggings.

It's the latter that she tapped into on Sunday night while out to dinner in Beverly Hills. The pop star was photographed on Nov. 17 leaving Wallys restaurant with her family and friends. She was cloaked in black in a way that was authentic to her millennial heritage.

Rihanna wore a low-cut satin going-out top circa 2014 that featured a professional collar and cuffed sleeves. (Remember when we all used to dress as business women at the club?) She styled it appropriately for the era, slipping into a pair of black leggings with a zip-up ankle detail.

Rihanna wears zip-up leggings and a stain top

Rihanna wore an all-black evening look straight out of the 2010s.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Her accessories were a bit more modern and tapped into some of the biggest trends of the year. (The year 2024, to be clear.) She carried a fur-trimmed micro bowler bag with a swirly emerald print and a glossy patent top handle.

Rihanna also modeled square-frame sunglasses and her current favorite necklace stack: a $59,400 duo from Marie Lichtenberg. She finished by adding a diamond-encrusted choker for good measure.

On her feet were strappy black sandals that showed off her signature white-bright pedicure. Meanwhile, in the glam department, Riri went for classic elegance. She wore bright red lipstick—likely from Fenty Beauty—and kept her blunt bob in natural-looking waves.

Rihanna wears zip-up leggings and a stain top

She wore a red lip and kept her short hair down in natural curls.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bottom line: You can take the girl out of 2014, but you can't take 2014 out of the girl.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

