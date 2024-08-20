Though 2024 movie premieres have, thus far, been a breeding ground for over-the-top method dressing (complimentary), Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice press tour looks have offered a more humble take on the themed attire trend.

On Aug. 19, Kravitz attended the London premiere for the new film, which she directed, wrote, and produced. She wore a simple floor-length column dress (a signature of hers) by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello made of elegant crimson satin. The vibrant hue provided a subtle callout to the film, of which red is a consistent theme.

Kravitz on the red carpet in her matching red look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Historically, the thriller genre has used the bold color to symbolize danger, as seen in movies like The Sixth Sense and Heathers. In Kravitz's Blink Twice, red can be seen in the architecture and foliage shown throughout the trailer.

The most notable instance, however, is when the main character Frida (Naomi Ackie) wears a bright red gown, not unlike Kravtiz's, to a party with millionaire love interest Slater King (Channing Tatum). The vibrant gown marks her, a Black woman, as an outsider among the rest of the event's attendees, who are primarily white but wearing all-black.

Naomi Ackie wears a red dress in the trailer for thriller movie Blink Twice. (Image credit: Free Association)

Unlike Frida's dress, however, Kravitz chose a tank-style gown with a tailored column skirt. The actor is rarely ever seen wearing anything else, which also held true for her most recent public appearance.

A close-up of Kravitz's look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her other press tour looks, this outfit was accessorized minimally, but magnificently. The only jewelry to be seen was a pair of 12.47 carat diamond drop earrings from fine jewelry designer Jessica McCormack. She also wore a few chunky rings, including a Pear-Shaped Twisted Oval Ring and her massive engagement ring from fiancée Channing Tatum (all of which, are shoppable on the brand's website).

