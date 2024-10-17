Every billionaire has their own specific aesthetic—a rich person uniform that represents their specific brand of wealth. For Oprah Winfrey, it's a simple utility suit: comfortable, approachable, a staple of women on the go. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, is usually dressed head-to-toe in products from the business ventures that gave her billionaire status in the first place: Khy and Kylie Cosmetics.

Selena Gomez has only recently swapped her "m" for a "b" and, in that short time, her personal style has done a quick-change. For years, Gomez favored bold jewel tones, 3D florals, and sequins. Now, the pop star is going for a more polished, businesswoman look via simple black suits, a whole closetful of LBDs, and one $1,890 Saint Laurent bag.

On Oct. 16, the Rare Beauty founder stepped out in New York City and was immediately greeted by legions of fans and paparazzi. She was dressed in her usual get-up, wearing a mash-up of elevated black basics. Gomez started with a two-piece pantsuit—the hallmark of a business mogul—and styled it with a ruched blouse topped with a rosette. (The top may have been a reference to the rosette Rodarte gown she wore earlier on the Emilia Pérez press tour.)

Selena Gomez went business professional in a black pantsuit and rosette top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite Daughter Suits You Blazer $348 at Nordstrom

The appliqué eliminated any need for a statement necklace, so Gomez accessorized a few inches further south. She strapped on a black leather belt, fitted with a brushed gold buckle. Beyond her pointed-toe pumps and sparkling diamond earrings, the only accessory to be seen was her trusty Saint Laurent bag.

Again, the singer reached for her favorite Celia bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Saint Laurent design comes in classic black leather, with a gold YSL logo on the front. It's been Gomez's top choice of accessory for weeks now, usually paired with wide-leg pants, a statement belt, and a black blouse of some sort.

Saint Laurent Celia Mini Leather Tote $1,890 at Net-a-Porter

The two are a match made in heaven. Thank stylist Erin Walsh for introducing Gomez to her new favorite style—and her entire billionaire wardrobe.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors