Selena Gomez Keeps Giving This $1,890 Saint Laurent Bag Her Billionaire Stamp of Approval

It's her "rich girl" staple.

Selena Gomez is seen arriving at Crosby Hotel on October 16, 2024 in New York, New York wearing a black suit and belt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Every billionaire has their own specific aesthetic—a rich person uniform that represents their specific brand of wealth. For Oprah Winfrey, it's a simple utility suit: comfortable, approachable, a staple of women on the go. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, is usually dressed head-to-toe in products from the business ventures that gave her billionaire status in the first place: Khy and Kylie Cosmetics.

Selena Gomez has only recently swapped her "m" for a "b" and, in that short time, her personal style has done a quick-change. For years, Gomez favored bold jewel tones, 3D florals, and sequins. Now, the pop star is going for a more polished, businesswoman look via simple black suits, a whole closetful of LBDs, and one $1,890 Saint Laurent bag.

On Oct. 16, the Rare Beauty founder stepped out in New York City and was immediately greeted by legions of fans and paparazzi. She was dressed in her usual get-up, wearing a mash-up of elevated black basics. Gomez started with a two-piece pantsuit—the hallmark of a business mogul—and styled it with a ruched blouse topped with a rosette. (The top may have been a reference to the rosette Rodarte gown she wore earlier on the Emilia Pérez press tour.)

Selena Gomez is seen arriving at Crosby Hotel on October 16, 2024 in New York, New York wearing a black suit and belt

Selena Gomez went business professional in a black pantsuit and rosette top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suits You Blazer
Favorite Daughter Suits You Blazer

Floral-Appliqué Halterneck Top
Magda Butrym Floral-Appliqué Halterneck Top

Ponte Dalita Pants - Black - Black / B / 12
Pari Passu Ponte Dalita Pants

The appliqué eliminated any need for a statement necklace, so Gomez accessorized a few inches further south. She strapped on a black leather belt, fitted with a brushed gold buckle. Beyond her pointed-toe pumps and sparkling diamond earrings, the only accessory to be seen was her trusty Saint Laurent bag.

Selena Gomez is seen arriving at Crosby Hotel on October 16, 2024 in New York, New York wearing a black suit and her favorite YSL Celia bag

Again, the singer reached for her favorite Celia bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Saint Laurent design comes in classic black leather, with a gold YSL logo on the front. It's been Gomez's top choice of accessory for weeks now, usually paired with wide-leg pants, a statement belt, and a black blouse of some sort.

Celia Mini Leather Tote
Saint Laurent Celia Mini Leather Tote

The two are a match made in heaven. Thank stylist Erin Walsh for introducing Gomez to her new favorite style—and her entire billionaire wardrobe.

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

