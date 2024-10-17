Selena Gomez Keeps Giving This $1,890 Saint Laurent Bag Her Billionaire Stamp of Approval
It's her "rich girl" staple.
Every billionaire has their own specific aesthetic—a rich person uniform that represents their specific brand of wealth. For Oprah Winfrey, it's a simple utility suit: comfortable, approachable, a staple of women on the go. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, is usually dressed head-to-toe in products from the business ventures that gave her billionaire status in the first place: Khy and Kylie Cosmetics.
Selena Gomez has only recently swapped her "m" for a "b" and, in that short time, her personal style has done a quick-change. For years, Gomez favored bold jewel tones, 3D florals, and sequins. Now, the pop star is going for a more polished, businesswoman look via simple black suits, a whole closetful of LBDs, and one $1,890 Saint Laurent bag.
On Oct. 16, the Rare Beauty founder stepped out in New York City and was immediately greeted by legions of fans and paparazzi. She was dressed in her usual get-up, wearing a mash-up of elevated black basics. Gomez started with a two-piece pantsuit—the hallmark of a business mogul—and styled it with a ruched blouse topped with a rosette. (The top may have been a reference to the rosette Rodarte gown she wore earlier on the Emilia Pérez press tour.)
The appliqué eliminated any need for a statement necklace, so Gomez accessorized a few inches further south. She strapped on a black leather belt, fitted with a brushed gold buckle. Beyond her pointed-toe pumps and sparkling diamond earrings, the only accessory to be seen was her trusty Saint Laurent bag.
The Saint Laurent design comes in classic black leather, with a gold YSL logo on the front. It's been Gomez's top choice of accessory for weeks now, usually paired with wide-leg pants, a statement belt, and a black blouse of some sort.
The two are a match made in heaven. Thank stylist Erin Walsh for introducing Gomez to her new favorite style—and her entire billionaire wardrobe.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Nicola Coughlan Says Being Called a "Plus-Size Heroine" for Her Role on 'Bridgerton' Is "Insulting"
Please stop.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ashley Graham Explains Why She "Hesitated" to Appear in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
She wanted to do the right thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Cynthia Erivo Reacts to "Offensive" Fan Edits of the 'Wicked' Poster: "It Degrades Me"
The actress was hurt by the fan art.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Breaks Out Her Princess Diana Biker Shorts With $130 Ugg Slippers
She carried a pair with her Princess Diana-esque biker shorts.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Leopard Push-Up Bra at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
All that's missing were the wings.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Every OG Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Who Returned to the 2024 Runway
Here's every model who returned to the 2024 runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Cut-Out Dresses, Disco Bras, and More: See the Best Looks From the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Red Carpet
The show has yet to begin, but the fashion has already started.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Swaps Her Favorite Denim for the Relaxed Flare Jeans Trend People Love to Hate
And she pulls it off.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Preppy Socks With Loafers Combo Is Fullproof
Master the It-girl pairing.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Dua Lipa Makes the Scandi Girl Boxer Shorts Trend Even Cheekier With a Cherry-Print Bikini
The singer took hers to the beach with a cherry prink bikini.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Finally Breaks Her Little Black Dress Streak With a Cherry Red Ball Gown in London
The 'Emilia Perez' star took a much-needed break from black.
By Hanna Lustig Published