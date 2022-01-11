LOEWE Just Released a 'Spirited Away'-Inspired Collection

loewe spirited away collection
Last week, luxury fashion house LOEWE released their latest collaboration with Studio Ghibli, the beloved Japanese animation studio. After LOEWE’s wildly successful 2021 collection based on the 1988 Ghibli film My Neighbor Totoro, the Madrid-based based brand came out of the gates in 2022 with a line similarly based on Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece Spirited Away.

Spirited Away is the all-time highest grossing film in Japan and was immediately beloved around the world for its emotional depth, as well as the gorgeous animation that Studio Ghibli is famous for. LOEWE’s collection features tops, accessories, bags, pants, and dresses with a unique, whimsical style that mimics the tone of the film. 

Now, without further ado, check out some of our favorite pieces from LOEWE’s 2022 Spirited Away collection: 

Kaonashi Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Cotton

Susuwatari Flow Runner in Calfskin

Lantern Bag in Classic Calfskin

Otori-Sama Scarf in Mohair

Susuwatari High Neck Sweater in Wool

Aogaeru Mini Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin

Chihiro High Neck Sweater in Wool Soft White

Chihiro Embroidered Sweater in Wool

Kaonashi Print T-Shirt in Cotton

Susuwatari Cardigan in Wool

Gabrielle Ulubay

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times' Modern Love column. As a film school graduate, she also loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing. 

