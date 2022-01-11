LOEWE Just Released a 'Spirited Away'-Inspired Collection

Last week, luxury fashion house LOEWE released their latest collaboration with Studio Ghibli , the beloved Japanese animation studio. After LOEWE’s wildly successful 2021 collection based on the 1988 Ghibli film My Neighbor Totoro, the Madrid-based based brand came out of the gates in 2022 with a line similarly based on Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece Spirited Away.

Spirited Away is the all-time highest grossing film in Japan and was immediately beloved around the world for its emotional depth, as well as the gorgeous animation that Studio Ghibli is famous for. LOEWE’s collection features tops, accessories, bags, pants, and dresses with a unique, whimsical style that mimics the tone of the film.

Now, without further ado, check out some of our favorite pieces from LOEWE’s 2022 Spirited Away collection:

Susuwatari Flow Runner in Calfskin $950 at LOEWE

Lantern Bag in Classic Calfskin $2,100 at LOEWE

Susuwatari High Neck Sweater in Wool $2,100 at LOEWE

Aogaeru Mini Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin $2,300 at LOEWE

Chihiro High Neck Sweater in Wool Soft White $1,700 at LOEWE