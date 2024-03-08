If It's Not Cozy, I Don't Want It—15 Chic, Comfy Pieces to Keep on Rotation

I don't know if it's the effects of a long winter or the fact that I work from home three days a week, but I'm in my homebody era. These days, it takes quite a bit of effort for me to leave my Brooklyn apartment, and my style is starting to reflect that. I want to be both cozy and stylish at all times—and my need for comfort extends to my undergarments.
If it's not comfortable, it's simply not for me, so I like to think that Macy's launched its private brand, State of Day, just for me. It features a full line of comfortable pieces perfect for lounging at home or running out for a quick errand in the city. But no matter what I'm doing, I know I'll feel good all day long if there's a State of Day piece in the mix. We all deserve to feel comfortable and confident no matter what state we're in, so below, I'm sharing my top 15 products from the line, all of which are under $100.
Nothing says "lap of luxury" quite like a satin robe. This one is under $70 and makes getting ready 10 times more relaxing.
If you think I'll only wear this perfect white tee to bed, you're sadly mistaken. It's too good not to wear outside the house.
This is part of State of Day's Smooth & Rest collection, and I have all nine colors in my cart right now.
I'll wear this set with a longline trench coat, clogs, and sunglasses for my morning smoothie run.
Meet the quintessential pajama set. It's even softer than it looks.
If I'm ever running late, I'll keep this nightgown on and wear it with a moto jacket and boots.
Everyone needs a pair of poplin pajama pants in their life.
Finding a comfortable bra that lifts and fits is a feat. Problem solved.
According to the five-star reviews, it's lightweight, breathable, and so soft.
