Worth It: Max Mara Teddy Bear Coat

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

As the temps continue to plunge into hibernation territory, there's no better piece of outerwear to shield you from the elements than the timeless Max Mara Teddy Bear coat.

Crafted from alpaca, wool, and silk and spun to mimic shearling, the incredibly plush faux fur jacket is "the epitome of understated everyday luxury," says Max Mara. Inspired by one of the Italian fashion house's archival '80s silhouettes that used a fabric originally developed in German mills for making high-end children's toys, the design was catapulted to fashion fame after its debut runway walk in the fall of 2013. Today the coat has amassed a dedicated following who love its inviting hand touch and its innate wearability.

Now almost a decade after its first brush with fame, the camel Teddy coat—with a cozy drop shoulder and convenient deep sunken pockets—continues to evolve in an array of classic hues, like white, beige, navy, and burgundy.

"Max Mara coats have achieved a status that transcends trends," says the house. Especially the Teddy coat that represents craftsmanship and history. Recently launched as part of Max Mara's icon coat series, the outerwear continues to find a following across generations.

Thanks to a Max Mara pop-up at Hotel Jerome in Aspen this week, you can invest in a Teddy coat of your own, helping you stay cozy and chic through the New Year. But don't worry if you don't have plans to head to the mountains—you can also shop for some of our favorite Max Mara Teddy coats ahead.

