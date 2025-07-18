I may have spent nearly a decade reporting on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but even I was overwhelmed when I saw more than 6,000 fashion deals uploaded on the retailer's site for this year's extravaganza. So I did what I always do to shop strategically: I sought out savings on staples A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Katie Holmes already own (and apparently, love). I'm Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, after all: Recognizing closet staples from the famous wardrobes I write about every day is second nature.

It didn't take much scrolling to realize this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is overflowing with celebrity fashion deals. One minute, I found affordable designer pieces like Katie Holmes's Mansur Gavriel flats for $150 off. The next, I tracked down a petite version of Jennifer Lawrence's go-to Naghedi travel bag for less than $175.

While A-listers have expensive taste, their favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale finds aren't all from the top shelf. My sleuthing also uncovered hidden gems under $100, from Hailey Bieber's New Balance sneakers to the Rothy's Mary Janes Lily Collins wears on repeat. Olivia Rodrigo's Frye Boots, Jennifer Lopez's Free People barrel-leg jeans, and a Meghan Markle-approved denim deal also surfaced in my search. Don't worry, I'm not gatekeeping: Ahead, I'm sharing exactly which Nordstrom Anniversary Sale fashion deals are celebrity-vetted—and bound to sell out before the sale ends on August 3.

Katie Holmes hit her New York City errands route in a pair of Mansur Gavriel's glove flats—the same ones Gigi Hadid owns. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

First Katie Holmes wore these sleek Mansur Gavriel flats in New York City. Then, Gigi Hadid picked them out for a stop at Paris Fashion Week. Both women styled them with wide-leg pants and head-to-toe neutrals—a formula I'm also going to test-drive when my pair arrives in the mail. I'll also come up with my own colorful outfits: When a shoe is this versatile (and $150 off), there's no limit on ways to wear it.

Hailey Bieber debuted her newest New Balances on a June trip to New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber's sneaker collection is vast, but only one pair made it into Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale for less than $80: her New Balance 530 sneakers. The essentials in her summer Pilates uniform are marked down in two wear-with-everything colors, including a pink and white combo that would pair so well with a Rhode phone case.

New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker (Was $99.99) $79.99 at Nordstrom

Jennifer Lopez wore Free People's barrel-leg jeans in Aspen. I'm going to wear them in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I never expected to find anything attainable in Jennifer Lopez's Aspen wardrobe. She traveled to the snowy enclave over the New Year with many of her Birkin bags in tow. But on one shopping trip, she paired her designer snow boots and work jacket with a pair of Free People's Good Luck barrel jeans—attainable at their usual $128, absolutely shop-worthy at $85. Without an invite to Aspen, I'll be styling mine with a cropped tank top and Adidas Sambas.

Free People Good Luck Barrel Leg Pants (Were $128) $84.99 at Nordstrom

Lily Collins walked in her Rothy's Mary Janes so I could run to shop them at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

I can't walk into the Marie Claire offices without seeing at least one pair of Rothy's Mary Janes (not included the ones I'm wearing myself). Celebrities running around Los Angeles aren't that different. When Lily Collins isn't traversing Paris in Emily's Louboutin heels, she's walking her dog in the supportive, flexible Rothy's flats my entire team loves. Now, we can all restock with the pair's $80-off deal at Nordstrom this week.

Taylor Swift cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs in a custom Rails mini skirt—reinvented for Nordstrom in an Anniversary Sale deal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where were you when Taylor Swift added a Rails plaid mini skirt to her Chiefs game outfits library? I was scouring the Internet for one to shop myself, and feeling devastated to learn it was custom. Nearly two years later, Nordstrom has answered my call with a nearly identical Rails mini in the Anniversary Sale. This one has a more subtle checked print, but the same asymmetric pleats and button closure as Swift's. Oh, and it's $58 off.

Rails Adriana Asymmetrical Pleated Miniskirt (Was $178) $119.99 at Nordstrom

Jennifer Lawrence carried a supersized Naghedi tote at the airport last year. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

When she's walking around New York City, Jennifer Lawrence likes to carry tote bags by The Row. When she's jetting off somewhere like the Cannes Film Festival, Lawrence swaps in a woven tote by Naghedi as her travel essential. Her St. Barths style is easy to clean and even easier to style—and you'll get just as much use out of the "Petit" size marked down in one of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's best accessory deals. Wear it crossbody when you're seeing the sights on vacation, or carry it by the two top handles for dinner.

Olivia Rodrigo paired her Frye boots on a recent walk with a tank and hot pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo and Frye boots are a love story to rival her Wimbledon-official relationship with actor Louis Partridge. She's worn the Campus style at least seven times in the past year, proving they match everything from a floral slip and vintage Coach bag to a simple tank and polka dot hot pants. An embroidered take on her boots, the Frye Kate, is $108 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Trust that you'll walk just as many steps in yours as Livvie does in hers—especially if you order her classic black.

Frye Kate Block Heel Boot (Was $348) $239.99 at Nordstrom

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the 2025 Invictus Games with Veronica Beard's jeans in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's annual visits to the Invictus Games often arrive when I need them most: in the dead of winter, when style inspiration (and motivation to get dressed) is at an all-time low. When she touched down in Vancouver, Canada, for the 2025 installment last February, the Duchess of Sussex came to change all my opinions on denim trends. She packed Veronica Beard's skinny flare jeans, paired them with a La Ligne sweater, and forever convinced me that this narrower, trouser-like cut deserves a comeback. Now, I can prepare to follow her lead through fall with the lighter-wash pair on sale at Nordstrom for over $100 off.