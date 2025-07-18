As a Celebrity Style Expert, I'm Only Shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's A-List Fashion Deals
From Katie Holmes's Mansur Gavriel flats to J.Lo's Free People jeans, these savings are Hollywood-approved.
I may have spent nearly a decade reporting on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but even I was overwhelmed when I saw more than 6,000 fashion deals uploaded on the retailer's site for this year's extravaganza. So I did what I always do to shop strategically: I sought out savings on staples A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Katie Holmes already own (and apparently, love). I'm Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, after all: Recognizing closet staples from the famous wardrobes I write about every day is second nature.
It didn't take much scrolling to realize this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is overflowing with celebrity fashion deals. One minute, I found affordable designer pieces like Katie Holmes's Mansur Gavriel flats for $150 off. The next, I tracked down a petite version of Jennifer Lawrence's go-to Naghedi travel bag for less than $175.
While A-listers have expensive taste, their favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale finds aren't all from the top shelf. My sleuthing also uncovered hidden gems under $100, from Hailey Bieber's New Balance sneakers to the Rothy's Mary Janes Lily Collins wears on repeat. Olivia Rodrigo's Frye Boots, Jennifer Lopez's Free People barrel-leg jeans, and a Meghan Markle-approved denim deal also surfaced in my search. Don't worry, I'm not gatekeeping: Ahead, I'm sharing exactly which Nordstrom Anniversary Sale fashion deals are celebrity-vetted—and bound to sell out before the sale ends on August 3.
Katie Holmes's (and Gigi Hadid's) Mansur Gavriel Ballet Flats ($150 Off)
First Katie Holmes wore these sleek Mansur Gavriel flats in New York City. Then, Gigi Hadid picked them out for a stop at Paris Fashion Week. Both women styled them with wide-leg pants and head-to-toe neutrals—a formula I'm also going to test-drive when my pair arrives in the mail. I'll also come up with my own colorful outfits: When a shoe is this versatile (and $150 off), there's no limit on ways to wear it.
Hailey Bieber's New Balance Sneakers ($20 Off)
Hailey Bieber's sneaker collection is vast, but only one pair made it into Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale for less than $80: her New Balance 530 sneakers. The essentials in her summer Pilates uniform are marked down in two wear-with-everything colors, including a pink and white combo that would pair so well with a Rhode phone case.
Jennifer Lopez's Free People Barrel Jeans ($44 Off)
I never expected to find anything attainable in Jennifer Lopez's Aspen wardrobe. She traveled to the snowy enclave over the New Year with many of her Birkin bags in tow. But on one shopping trip, she paired her designer snow boots and work jacket with a pair of Free People's Good Luck barrel jeans—attainable at their usual $128, absolutely shop-worthy at $85. Without an invite to Aspen, I'll be styling mine with a cropped tank top and Adidas Sambas.
Lily Collins's Rothy's Mary Janes ($80 Off)
I can't walk into the Marie Claire offices without seeing at least one pair of Rothy's Mary Janes (not included the ones I'm wearing myself). Celebrities running around Los Angeles aren't that different. When Lily Collins isn't traversing Paris in Emily's Louboutin heels, she's walking her dog in the supportive, flexible Rothy's flats my entire team loves. Now, we can all restock with the pair's $80-off deal at Nordstrom this week.
Taylor Swift's Rails Mini Skirt ($58 Off)
Where were you when Taylor Swift added a Rails plaid mini skirt to her Chiefs game outfits library? I was scouring the Internet for one to shop myself, and feeling devastated to learn it was custom. Nearly two years later, Nordstrom has answered my call with a nearly identical Rails mini in the Anniversary Sale. This one has a more subtle checked print, but the same asymmetric pleats and button closure as Swift's. Oh, and it's $58 off.
Jennifer Lawrence's Naghedi Tote Bag ($57 Off)
When she's walking around New York City, Jennifer Lawrence likes to carry tote bags by The Row. When she's jetting off somewhere like the Cannes Film Festival, Lawrence swaps in a woven tote by Naghedi as her travel essential. Her St. Barths style is easy to clean and even easier to style—and you'll get just as much use out of the "Petit" size marked down in one of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's best accessory deals. Wear it crossbody when you're seeing the sights on vacation, or carry it by the two top handles for dinner.
Olivia Rodrigo's Frye Boots ($108 Off)
Olivia Rodrigo and Frye boots are a love story to rival her Wimbledon-official relationship with actor Louis Partridge. She's worn the Campus style at least seven times in the past year, proving they match everything from a floral slip and vintage Coach bag to a simple tank and polka dot hot pants. An embroidered take on her boots, the Frye Kate, is $108 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Trust that you'll walk just as many steps in yours as Livvie does in hers—especially if you order her classic black.
Meghan Markle's Veronica Beard Jeans ($108 Off)
Meghan Markle's annual visits to the Invictus Games often arrive when I need them most: in the dead of winter, when style inspiration (and motivation to get dressed) is at an all-time low. When she touched down in Vancouver, Canada, for the 2025 installment last February, the Duchess of Sussex came to change all my opinions on denim trends. She packed Veronica Beard's skinny flare jeans, paired them with a La Ligne sweater, and forever convinced me that this narrower, trouser-like cut deserves a comeback. Now, I can prepare to follow her lead through fall with the lighter-wash pair on sale at Nordstrom for over $100 off.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College.