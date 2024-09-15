Maya Erskine Channels a Freshly Picked Daisy at the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
The actor graced the red carpet in a sheer gown covered in ruffles, flowers, and other feminine details.
I'm a very big fan of what Maya Erskine and stylist Rebecca Grice have been cooking up together lately. Every polished yet off-kilter daytime look Grice put Erskine in for the Mr. & Mrs. Smith press tour went straight to my saved folder on Instagram. The cherry red Sandy Liang skirt suit with sheer red tights and matching red Mary Janes? Perfect. The soft Khaite sweater and chunky gold earring combination for The Today Show? Divine. And her brown tweed Acne Studios jacket she wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will haunt my dreams forever because it's no longer in stock, but I think there's a lesson for all of us in the way she's wearing it: with a striped blue button-up, chunky gold earrings, and a pink lip.
At the 2024 Emmys on Sept. 15, we got a rare glimpse of Maya Erskine going full glam. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor wore a sheer nude gown with beaded branches and white floral appliqués climbing up the skirt, as well as puffed sleeves and a delicate ruffle around the neckline. She accessorized the soft, feminine look with a scalloped diamond choker necklace, a diamond bracelet, a large pearl cocktail ring, and a juicy swipe of raspberry-colored lipstick.
The look is very reminiscent of the sheer nude Khaite dress Erksine wore to the 71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019.
Erskine's nod for Mr. & Mrs. Smith at tonight's ceremony marks her third Emmy nomination. The first two were for “PEN15,” the Hulu comedy she co-created, wrote and starred in for two seasons.
In an August interview ahead of the awards show, Erskine told The Hollywood Reporter, "I just feel like I’ve won already. Being nominated is like, ‘What! That’s so insane.’ I feel like I can lie down now, I’m good."
