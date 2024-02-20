Calling all hotties: Megan Thee Stallion's long-awaited collaboration with Nike is finally here. The rapper teamed up with the heritage athletic brand to create her first-ever apparel line and Nike By You (NBY) footwear collaboration, which is available to shop today, February 20th, at Nike, Nike.com, and select retailers.

Fittingly entitled "Hot Girl Systems," Megan worked with Nike to create an inclusive collection with all bodies in mind. The line includes a variety of workout gear, ranging from sizes XS to 4X. Prices for the collection range from $40–$210.

Megan Thee Stallion modeling her "Hot Girl Systems" Nike collab. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)

Megan announced the partnership in a recent Instagram reel, saying, "Y'all be like, 'Megan, where'd you get that set from? Megan, when is the Nike collab dropping?' It's here!"

The rapper isn't new to the fitness scene: In 2021, she became a "Hot Girl Coach" for the Nike Training Club App (NTC) and she often shares an inside look at her workout routines on social media.

Model wearing the sports bra and Nike Pro shorts from the new collection. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nike )

Nike X Megan Thee Stallion Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra $50 at Nike

Nike Air Max 97 "something For Thee Hotties" By You Custom Shoes $210 at Nike

One of the most anticipated parts of the collaboration is the release of the NBY Air Max 97 by Megan Thee Stallion, which allows shoppers to customize their own pair of sneakers with final details hand-selected by Megan herself. The colorway options include a range of sparkle-accented shades and feature "shoe-welry" footwear charms along with small hoops that are made to resemble ear cuffs, inspired by the "Hiss" rapper.

Sneakers from Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration with Nike. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nike )

In addition to sneakers, the hottie-approved line also features Nike Pro shorts, sports bras, a bodysuit, a onesie, a bomber jacket with removable straps and sleeves, and an essential cropped tee.

Made with a Y2K mindset while staying true to Meg's brand, the workout gear features the rapper's signature red hottie flames, along with graphics inspired by the early aughts. Real hotties know that a trip to the gym should include a whole look, right?

Model wearing the onesie from the new collection. (Image credit: Courtesy of Nike)

The workout line is only part one of Megan's collaboration with Nike, with the second phase set to roll out in early March. Part two will include two new NTC digital workouts, in addition to in-person experiences that will help you access your inner "hottie state of mind."

Check out the new collection for yourself now at Nike.com, and get ready to add some real hot girl energy to your next workout.