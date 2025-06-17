When Jennifer Lopez debuted her new Dior D-Journey on April 21, all eyes went to the slouchy, $5,300 shoulder bag—and rightfully so. However, while admiring her tote, fashion enthusiasts scrolled right past another impressive find: her rare Nike sneakers. In the months since, Lopez has repeatedly paired the Dior design with her special edition shoes, which released over eight years ago.

On June 16, Lopez took the combo out for another spin, this time at her private studio in Los Angeles. With the tubular Dior tote hidden, her chunky sneakers appeared front and center. Her specific Nike Air Prestos hail from the brand's 2018 collaboration with Virgil Abloh's Off-White. Complete with rough seams and exposed inner foam, the all-white lifestyle runners claim to channel the "heralded T-shirt-like comfort of the original Nike Air Presto from 2000."

In true Abloh form, block-letter text identified the plastic accents in quotation marks—see the "Air" and "Shoelaces" prints. Originally, the deconstructed design retailed for $160; these days, the Lopez-approved kicks fetch upwards of $600 on resale sites.

Jennifer Lopez wears white Presto sneakers from Nike's 2018 collab with Off-White. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, Lopez continued her athleisure theme with a gray matching set. On top, she styled a plunging tank top, which coordinated to her high-waisted leggings. (It might resemble a jumpsuit at first glance, but the heather groutfit was separated.) In lieu of a jacket, the Maid In Manhattan star tied a pinstripe button-down around her waist. It appears to be the same Brunello Cucinelli shirt J.Lo paired with wide-leg jeans (and the Dior D-Journey) on June 2.

While Dior and sneakers might not be an obvious duo, Lopez approves of the high-low look. In fact, she loves it so much, she's worn it four times.

On April 21, she first styled the Spring 2025 bag with her Nike Air Prestos. Similar to her latest look, Lopez filled the gap with athleisure, including Alo leggings and a Gold Hinge hoodie, both in hunter green. She even accessorized with the same half-crew socks from Alo.

Lopez first paired her Nike x Off-White sneakers and Dior bag earlier this spring. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you're lucky, you can still secure the 2018 style from various retailers. For those who prefer Nike's more affordable price tags, shop the similar shoes below.

