The moment Meghan Markle greeted an audience of fifty women in Nigerian politics, culture, and philanthropy for a Women in Leadership panel on Saturday, May 11, a shift in her Nigeria tour wardrobe was obvious. After sticking to a quiet luxury agenda in minimalist neutrals by Altuzarra, St. Agni, Heidi Merrick, and Johanna Ortiz throughout her packed schedule, Markle had instead opted for a bright red midi dress with a dramatic, sculptural hem.

The Duchess of Sussex explained her decision to wear a red dress by Nigerian designer Orire in her conversation with media executive Mo Abudu and World Trade Organization director-general Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. As it turns out, she was using color to get closer to her Nigerian heritage.

Meghan Markle spoke on the Women in Leadership Nigeria panel in a bright red dress by Orire, featuring a sculptural, wavy hemline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports by People and Hello, Markle responded to a question about uncovering her Nigerian heritage with a reference to her wardrobe choices for the trip. "It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived," Markle said, "and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion!"

Markle also explained in detail what it was like discovering she is 43 percent Nigerian through a genealogy test and discussing that knowledge with her mother. "Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically," Markle said. "And it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means.”

Onstage, Markle discussed discovering her Nigerian heritage and her experience so far visiting the country with Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle's red dress also shows her knack for studying the place she's traveling and choosing her designers accordingly. She embraced diplomatic dressing during her working royal style era, selecting clothing and accessories for official visits that had ties to the place she visited or the causes she promoted. Orire, who designed Saturday's red midi, is a women-led brand based in Lagos, Nigeria—a poignant choice for Markle's first visit. The brand plays with structure and texture through exaggerated ruffle details, and specializes in bright, energetic colors.

Orire's designs are available in the United States through Nordstrom, Free People, and Shopbop. Knowing how Markle will re-wear designers she really loves—like St. Agni and Heidi Merrick, two labels with repeat credits in her closet—she'll likely lean on this poignant brand again in the future.

Markle's first visit to Nigeria will conclude on Sunday, May 12, with another day full of meaningful activities and outfits.

