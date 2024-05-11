The moment Meghan Markle greeted an audience of fifty women in Nigerian politics, culture, and philanthropy for a Women in Leadership panel on Saturday, May 11, a shift in her Nigeria tour wardrobe was obvious. After sticking to a quiet luxury agenda in minimalist neutrals by Altuzarra, St. Agni, Heidi Merrick, and Johanna Ortiz throughout her packed schedule, Markle had instead opted for a bright red midi dress with a dramatic, sculptural hem.
The Duchess of Sussex explained her decision to wear a red dress by Nigerian designer Orire in her conversation with media executive Mo Abudu and World Trade Organization director-general Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. As it turns out, she was using color to get closer to her Nigerian heritage.
According to reports by People and Hello, Markle responded to a question about uncovering her Nigerian heritage with a reference to her wardrobe choices for the trip. "It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived," Markle said, "and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion!"
Markle also explained in detail what it was like discovering she is 43 percent Nigerian through a genealogy test and discussing that knowledge with her mother. "Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically," Markle said. "And it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means.”
Markle's red dress also shows her knack for studying the place she's traveling and choosing her designers accordingly. She embraced diplomatic dressing during her working royal style era, selecting clothing and accessories for official visits that had ties to the place she visited or the causes she promoted. Orire, who designed Saturday's red midi, is a women-led brand based in Lagos, Nigeria—a poignant choice for Markle's first visit. The brand plays with structure and texture through exaggerated ruffle details, and specializes in bright, energetic colors.
Orire's designs are available in the United States through Nordstrom, Free People, and Shopbop. Knowing how Markle will re-wear designers she really loves—like St. Agni and Heidi Merrick, two labels with repeat credits in her closet—she'll likely lean on this poignant brand again in the future.
Markle's first visit to Nigeria will conclude on Sunday, May 12, with another day full of meaningful activities and outfits.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop More Dresses by Meghan Markle-Approved Label Orire
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Prince Harry Takes After His Mom Princess Diana During Visit With Wounded Nigerian Soldier
"I got chills seeing Harry like this, the spitting image of Diana."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton and Their Three Children
The Prince of Wales recently spent his first night away from his wife since her cancer diagnosis.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo From Her Pregnancy Announcement Video
The model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Meghan Markle Heats Up Her Nigeria Tour Wardrobe in a Side-Slit Johanna Ortiz Dress
She looks ready for the sun in a side-slit, cutout dress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Meghan Markle's Chic White Suit Is Minimalism Done Right
Tour outfit number two is already here.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Debuts New Eras Tour Outfits for Every Album Except 'Reputation'
Could it be another Easter egg?
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Rihanna Elevates Her Edgy Monochromatic Outfit With a Timeless Chanel Bag
The Fenty mogul is a fan of this highly-coveted purse.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Favorite Spring Dress With an Unexpected Shoe
The actress is already committed to this off-duty look.
By India Roby Published
-
Meghan Markle Glows in a Sleeveless Peach Sundress for the First Day of Her Nigeria Visit
It's from one of her favorite labels.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Demonstrates How to Wear a Sweater Dress Over Jeans—the Chic Way
She showed how to modernize the look on a recent stroll.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Beyoncé Wears a Flag Cape and Micro Mini Shorts for a Cryptic Instagram Post
It's definitely selling us on the micro mini shorts trend.
By India Roby Published