Halfway through her three-day tour of Nigeria, Meghan Markle is showing the casual side of her personal style in a sultry Johanna Ortiz dress.

Markle and Prince Harry attended an exhibition sitting volleyball match hosted by the charity Nigeria Unconquered on Saturday, May 11. The Duchess of Sussex tackled the Abuja, Nigeria, heat in a printed midi dress fit for vacation. Its silhouette featured all sorts of details that Markle can embrace without the constraints of royal protocol dress codes: keyhole cutouts at the bodice, spaghetti straps secured with tassels in the back, a bold, botanical print, and a high side-slit.

Prince Harry kept things more casual, in an Invictus Games polo shirt and dark pants.

Meghan Markle sits with Prince Harry at an exhibition sitting volleyball match hosted by Nigeria Unconquered, a charity supporting wounded, injured, and sick veterans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle kept the relaxed energy going through her accessories, including her oversize Heidi Merrick sunglasses and a pair of thong sandals. (Credits for her footwear haven't surfaced yet, but the easygoing pair may have come from Emme Parsons, who Markle wore with a peach Heidi Merrick dress the day before.)

Johanna Ortiz is a new label in Markle's public appearance repertoire. The designer is based in Cali, Colombia, and opened her eponymous brand in 2003. It's a favorite among celebrities for relaxed, joyful pieces evoking nature, thanks to Ortiz's use of botanical prints inspired by her home country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Nigeria's capital for a packed trip in support of Prince Harry's charity, the Invictus Games, on an invitation from the nation's Chief of Defense Staff. Before the exhibition adaptive volleyball game on May 11—which Prince Harry even participated in!—the pair spent their first day of the trip speaking at the inaugural GEANCO Foundation mental health summit. "Every single one of you has a story. We all have our story. And there’s no shame in any single one of your stories," Markle told onlookers during her speech. She also spent a few minutes gushing over Prince Harry, calling him "inspiring."

Walking with Prince Harry to their Abuja, Nigeria, event, Markle showed off her full look featuring a high side-slit and a small keyhole cutout. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, Markle's Nigeria tour outfits have shown signs of her new relationship with stylist Jamie Mizrahi. The Duchess hired Mizrahi, who also works with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, at the start of 2024. While her minimalist white Altuzarra suit for a flag-raising ceremony on May 10 referenced past Invictus Games outfits, Markle's debut tour look leaned in the elevated-yet-daring direction she's taken for recent engagements. She started the trip in a backless Heidi Merrick dress with a floor-grazing hemline, similar to the backless black St. Agni dress Markle wore for a Sentebale charity dinner in April.

Cutouts and extra flashes of skin weren't an option when Markle was a working royal. Instead, she had to stay fairly buttoned-up in conservative suiting and sheath dresses. Now that she and Prince Harry are working on their own terms—on projects including her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and two upcoming Netflix series—Markle's closet can be more playful, even for official visits.

A closer look at Markle's appearance for the day revealed she also wore a pair of medallion drop earrings with gold bracelets. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the day, Markle changed into a white, strapless gown for the "Sit Out With the Duke and Duchess" official reception, while Prince Harry wore a dark suit. Attendees posted videos of the pair on X entering the event hand-in-hand.

At press time, credits for Markle's second look weren't yet available (but this story will be updated when Sussex sleuths track down the designers behind her outfit change). For now, Markle's first cutout dress is all the inspiration anyone needs to shop for vacation—and embrace the more adventurous side of their personal style.

