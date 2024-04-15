As Meghan Markle settles into a new style era with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, she's also embracing minimalist designers she hasn't yet worn before. First up: Celebrity-favorite brand St. Agni.
On Friday, April 12, Markle gave another glimpse at her fresh wardrobe outlook while attending a dinner for Sentebale, a charity Prince Harry co-founded. In photos shared by longtime friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras on Instagram, Markle can be seen chatting with guests over a candlelit meal. She's dressed in a backless, black dress from St. Agni, a minimally-leaning Australian label.
Markle paired the streamlined gown, featuring a halter neckline and side slit, with vintage Dior earrings and Mach & Mach heels.
Markle's backless dress was the second piece she wore over the weekend from a designer newly incorporated into her wardrobe. Earlier in the day, she broke with royal (or, former royal) conventions to wear a Heidi Merrick sundress featuring a cutout in the torso. The airy midi dress was a perfect fit for watching Prince Harry compete in Sentebale's annual Royal Salute Polo Challenge under the Wellington, Florida, sun—the first Markle has attended since 2018. Her polished-yet-casual outfit also included Heidi Merrick sunglasses, plus a Valentino bag and Aquazzura pumps she has worn previously.
As Meghan Markle reportedly explores a "Hollywood rebrand" with stylist Jamie Mizrahi (whose clients include Adele and Jennifer Lawrence), St. Agni is a fitting brand to bring into her closet. The label's embellishment-free, neutrally-toned pieces are regulars in Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes; it's also been spotted on celebrities from Margot Robbie to Zendaya. If Markle is looking for more It-Girl approved labels, she's clearly found one.
While Markle's style may be trending in a more experimental-yet-minimal direction, her impact on designers hasn't changed. St. Agni's Hudson dress is already selling out in several sizes.
Shop More St. Agni Pieces Inspired by Meghan Markle's
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Jon Bon Jovi Compares Millie Bobby Brown's Romance with His Son to His Own Marriage
Their whirlwind engagement apparently reminds Bon Jovi of his relationship with his wife.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Cake Reignites a Classic Family Joke
She's officially the "most exciting to look at."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Dishes on What It’s Like Inside Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Closet
If ever there was a closet we’d like to raid, Posh’s would top the list.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Outfits Revolve Around the No-Pants Trend, Of Course
The model will still wear bloomers, but not actual pants.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna's Coachella Outfit Proves More Really Is More
She's "Anti" minimalism at festivals.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Re-Wears Cindy Crawford's Runway Ralph Lauren Tennis Dress for 'Challengers' Milan Photocall
The piece hasn't been seen since its 1991 runway debut.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Decoding Taylor Swift's Coachella Outfit, From a Travis Kelce Shoutout to a 'Reputation' Skirt
There's more to her all-black outfit than meets the eye.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle's White Cutout Halter Dress Is a Sign of Her New Style Era
Teaming up with stylist Jamie Mizrahi was a chic move.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Angelina Jolie Wears a Golden Goddess Dress to 'The Outsiders' Broadway Premiere
The actress produced 'The Outsiders' with help from her daughter Vivienne.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Kick-Starts the Next Big Sneaker Trend on a Casual Stroll
She has the answer for what comes after the Adidas Samba.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her All-Neutral Uniform for the Butter Yellow Trend
The trending shade is technically a spring neutral.
By Halie LeSavage Published