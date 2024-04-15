As Meghan Markle settles into a new style era with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, she's also embracing minimalist designers she hasn't yet worn before. First up: Celebrity-favorite brand St. Agni.

On Friday, April 12, Markle gave another glimpse at her fresh wardrobe outlook while attending a dinner for Sentebale, a charity Prince Harry co-founded. In photos shared by longtime friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras on Instagram, Markle can be seen chatting with guests over a candlelit meal. She's dressed in a backless, black dress from St. Agni, a minimally-leaning Australian label.

Markle paired the streamlined gown, featuring a halter neckline and side slit, with vintage Dior earrings and Mach & Mach heels.

Meghan Markle glowed in a minimal, open-back halter dress by St. Agni at a Sentebale charity dinner. She sat side-by-side with Prince Harry, who wore a black blazer and white button-down shirt. (Image credit: @nachofigueras

Markle's backless dress was the second piece she wore over the weekend from a designer newly incorporated into her wardrobe. Earlier in the day, she broke with royal (or, former royal) conventions to wear a Heidi Merrick sundress featuring a cutout in the torso. The airy midi dress was a perfect fit for watching Prince Harry compete in Sentebale's annual Royal Salute Polo Challenge under the Wellington, Florida, sun—the first Markle has attended since 2018. Her polished-yet-casual outfit also included Heidi Merrick sunglasses, plus a Valentino bag and Aquazzura pumps she has worn previously.

Earlier on Friday, Meghan Markle wore a white halter dress with a torso cutout by California-based designer Heidi Merrick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Meghan Markle reportedly explores a "Hollywood rebrand" with stylist Jamie Mizrahi (whose clients include Adele and Jennifer Lawrence), St. Agni is a fitting brand to bring into her closet. The label's embellishment-free, neutrally-toned pieces are regulars in Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes; it's also been spotted on celebrities from Margot Robbie to Zendaya. If Markle is looking for more It-Girl approved labels, she's clearly found one.

While Markle's style may be trending in a more experimental-yet-minimal direction, her impact on designers hasn't changed. St. Agni's Hudson dress is already selling out in several sizes.

