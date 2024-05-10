Meghan Markle touched down in Nigeria on Friday, May 10, for her three-day tour with husband Prince Harry. Her first look of the visit has all the signs of Markle's elevated new wardrobe era courtesy of stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

For a welcome address and events at the GEANCO Foundation's inaugural mental health summit—a cause dear to both Sussexes—Markle glowed in a floor-length, peach sundress by the California designer Heidi Merrick. Her sleeveless piece featured a high neckline in the front and a slight cutout design in the back. (Unfortunately, her exact dress is long sold-out.) Underneath, Markle reportedly wore a pair of sandals from Emme Parsons.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their weekend visit to Nigeria with games, dancing, and speeches from the former royals. Markle wore a floor-length Heidi Merrick dress for the occasion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Merrick has had a notable presence in Markle's recent style era. She wore a white cutout halter dress by the designer to cheer on Prince Harry at last month's Sentebale polo match. She's also covered up in Heidi Merrick sunglasses when stepping out into the sun in March and April.

Playing up her outfit's warm, springtime tones, Markle accessorized her peach dress with several pieces of gold jewelry. Those included stacked bangle bracelets, a pinky signet ring, a collar necklace, and large medallion earrings. On recent outings, Markle has worn vintage statement jewelry by Chanel; while credits for today's stack hasn't been released yet, there's a chance she's dipping back into the archives with her '80s-inspired earrings.

Markle's dress, which is sold out, featured a sleeveless, semi-backless silhouette. She paired it with gold jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the slim-fitting silhouette, the sleeveless design, and bold-yet-elevated jewelry, Markle's first outfit for her Nigeria tour checks all the boxes for looks in her Jamie Mizrahi styling era. Working together since early this spring, the pair have teamed up on outfits that are elevated with Hollywood edge—like a backless, black St. Agni dress the Duchess wore last month. The shift in Markle's personal styles arrives just as she's getting into new business ventures, including the start of her lifestyle brand and producing two Netflix series.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles for the first stop on their official visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the course of her three-day visit to Nigeria, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit local charities considered part of their "Invictus community" (the organization for injured veterans co-founded by Prince Harry). Knowing the Duchess of Sussex, today's outfit is just the first of many to show the world her new personal style direction. And, there will likely be layers to her looks: When she travels, Markle often packs items from designers who have a connection to the cause she's representing or the location she's visiting.

