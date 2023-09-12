Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
New York Fashion Week might be ending, but tonight gives fashion fans another reason to obsess: the MTV Video Music Awards are back! The red carpet just kicked off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and is sure to bring us all off the glamour that we've been missing since awards season ended a few months ago.
Native New Yorker Nicki Minaj will be emceeing the broadcast and the evening promises performances from Olivia Rodrigo—who is fresh off the release of her sophomore album, GUTS—Minaj, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and more. Taylor Swift, while not slated to perform, leads in nominations this year with a whopping 11 total nominations, so an appearance is all but guaranteed on the red carpet this evening. Other very fashionable attendees include Reneé Rapp Miley Cyrus, the members of BLACKPINK, and Sabrina Carpenter, so tonight's red carpet is sure to be chock-full of gush-worthy looks. You can watch the broadcast starting at 8 pm EST on September 12. You can watch it on MTV or the broadcast can be streamed via Paramount+.
Team Marie Claire will be updating our running list of top red carpet looks as the night, so keep checking back to see all of your favorite celebrities, all in one place.
Taylor Swift in Versace and MARIA TASH earrings
Olivia Rodrigo in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin with Roger Vivier shoes
Megan Thee Stallion in Custom Brandon Blackwood and Stuart Weitzman shoes
Saweetie in Area
Demi Lovato
Cardi B in custom Dilara Findikoglu
Anitta in Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Coco Jones
Kelsea Ballerini in custom Monot
Shakira
Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta
Madelyn Cline
Reneé Rapp
Sabrina Carpenter
Chloe Bailey in Roberto Cavalli
Nelly Furtado
Dove Cameron in Coach
