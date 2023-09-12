Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

New York Fashion Week might be ending, but tonight gives fashion fans another reason to obsess: the MTV Video Music Awards are back! The red carpet just kicked off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and is sure to bring us all off the glamour that we've been missing since awards season ended a few months ago.

Native New Yorker Nicki Minaj will be emceeing the broadcast and the evening promises performances from Olivia Rodrigo—who is fresh off the release of her sophomore album, GUTS—Minaj, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and more. Taylor Swift, while not slated to perform, leads in nominations this year with a whopping 11 total nominations, so an appearance is all but guaranteed on the red carpet this evening. Other very fashionable attendees include Reneé Rapp Miley Cyrus, the members of BLACKPINK, and Sabrina Carpenter, so tonight's red carpet is sure to be chock-full of gush-worthy looks. You can watch the broadcast starting at 8 pm EST on September 12. You can watch it on MTV or the broadcast can be streamed via Paramount+.

Team Marie Claire will be updating our running list of top red carpet looks as the night, so keep checking back to see all of your favorite celebrities, all in one place.

Taylor Swift in Versace and MARIA TASH earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin with Roger Vivier shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion in Custom Brandon Blackwood and Stuart Weitzman shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saweetie in Area

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Lovato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B in custom Dilara Findikoglu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anitta in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini in custom Monot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakira

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madelyn Cline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reneé Rapp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey in Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Furtado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dove Cameron in Coach