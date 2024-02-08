Last night, Chanel celebrated the opening of its first-ever U.S. Watches & Fine Jewelry Flagship Boutique, inspired by the infamous mansion located at 18 Place Vendôme in Paris. The star-filled evening brought together A-listers dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, including the queen of uncomplicated elegance, Katie Holmes.
The actress attended the celebration wearing a Chanel cashmere cardigan and pants set from the label’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Holmes styled her look with a pair of round toe heels and a black micro quilted bag, also from Chanel. As for her jewels, she wore the Diamant Evanescent Transformable Necklace and the Grasse Jasmine White Gold Bracelet from the maison’s High Jewelry collection.
For glam, the Alone Together actress kept things simple with a loose side braid (perhaps taking a note from Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys hairstyle?) and neutral makeup finished off with her signature cherry lip, courtesy of Chanel.
Holmes' styling was a call-back to one of her most infamous street style looks: the time she wore a cashmere Khaite cardigan unbuttoned with a coordinating bralette. For an evening event, she elevated her formula by only unbuttoning two buttons and allowing her black lace bralette to peek through. Kaia Gerber recently tried out this simple styling tip as well, turning a humble cardigan into a party-appropriate top.
Holmes' outfit wasn't the only notable moment of the evening. The actress reunited with her Dawson's Creek castmate Michelle Williams, who opted for a Chanel long-sleeve tweed mini dress, black sheer tights, and a Chanel glittering quilted bag. Other celebrity attendees included America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, and Gracie Abrams, amongst a bevy of other A-listers—all dressed in their finest Chanel tweed.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
