6 Super Bowl Party Outfits That Are Effortlessly Cool

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Aside from the excitement of watching the game itself, the Super Bowl is always an excellent excuse to a) get together with friends, b) eat wings and nachos, and c) look good while doing both. Not all Super Bowl outfits are created equally, but these six options, ahead, fit the bill for any type of vibe you're looking for—whether you're cheering on your favorite team or really just here for the commericals.

1 of 27
image
Design by Morgan McMullen
For the Neutral Fan

A.k.a. "I'm just here to show face." Pair a cozy crop top with high-waisted jeans, a belt bag (hands-free for unlimited wings!), and everyone's favorite footwear: sock sneakers.

2 of 27
Courtesy
Topshop Nordstrom
$65.00
SHOP IT
3 of 27
Courtesy
Mavi
$98.00
SHOP IT
4 of 27
Courtesy
Opening Ceremony Bloomingdales
$140.00
SHOP IT
5 of 27
Courtesy
STATE Bags
$150.00
SHOP IT
6 of 27
image
Design by Morgan McMullen
Team Spirit, But Make It Fashion

When you're not into the jersey look but you're still keeping score, wear this cute "Give Me Five" bodysuit underneath a cotton jumpsuit and throw on a pair of white sneakers.

7 of 27
Courtesy
Lou and Grey
$79.50
SHOP IT
8 of 27
Courtesy
Zara
$14.90
SHOP IT
9 of 27
Courtesy
Adidas
$100.00
SHOP IT
10 of 27
image
Design by Morgan McMullen
The Football Enthusiast

Even if you can't imagine attending a Super Bowl party without wearing a jersey, you don't have to sacrifice style. Rep your favorite team in some official gear and add a pair of black jeans along with high-top slip-on sneakers for a cute-slash-sporty look.

11 of 27
image
Courtesy

NFL

$95

SHOP IT

12 of 27
Courtesy
Everlane
$68.00
SHOP IT
13 of 27
Courtesy
Via Spiga Bloomingdales
$117.00
SHOP IT
14 of 27
image
Design by Morgan McMullen
Laidback with an Edge

The outfit you wear when you know your ex is going to be at the party. A statement jacket is a must, and the stripes on the jeans add a sporty varsity touch.

15 of 27
Courtesy
DL1961
$159.20
SHOP IT
16 of 27
Courtesy
Hanes x Karla Matches Fashion
$48.00
SHOP IT
17 of 27
Courtesy
Mavi
$79.99
SHOP IT
18 of 27
Courtesy
Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom
$198.95
SHOP IT
19 of 27
image
Design by Morgan McMullen
The Halftime Show Appearance

When the game is solely an excuse to go to a party which is solely an excuse to dress up, go all out. This ribbed bodysuit and metallic mini skirt are just right. The second half is better anyways.

20 of 27
Courtesy
Intimately Free People
$48.00
SHOP IT
21 of 27
Courtesy
W118 by Walter Baker The Outnet
$199.00
SHOP IT
22 of 27
Courtesy
IRIS & INK The Outnet
$140.00
SHOP IT
23 of 27
Courtesy
Anthropologie
$48.00
SHOP IT
24 of 27
image
Design by Morgan McMullen
Cozy Cool

This comfy sweater dress will do wonders when 10 p.m. hits and you've had too many nachos. (It's a lifestyle, really.) Take it to the next level with a pair of thigh-high's and accessorize with a gold necklace.

25 of 27
Courtesy
Everlane
$165.00
SHOP IT
26 of 27
image
Courtesy

Missoma

$124

SHOP IT

27 of 27
Courtesy
Stuart Weitzman Saks Fifth Avenue
$306.00
SHOP IT

•••
