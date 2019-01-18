Aside from the excitement of watching the game itself, the Super Bowl is always an excellent excuse to a) get together with friends, b) eat wings and nachos, and c) look good while doing both. Not all Super Bowl outfits are created equally, but these six options, ahead, fit the bill for any type of vibe you're looking for—whether you're cheering on your favorite team or really just here for the commericals.
A.k.a. "I'm just here to show face." Pair a cozy crop top with high-waisted jeans, a belt bag (hands-free for unlimited wings!), and everyone's favorite footwear: sock sneakers.
When you're not into the jersey look but you're still keeping score, wear this cute "Give Me Five" bodysuit underneath a cotton jumpsuit and throw on a pair of white sneakers.
Even if you can't imagine attending a Super Bowl party without wearing a jersey, you don't have to sacrifice style. Rep your favorite team in some official gear and add a pair of black jeans along with high-top slip-on sneakers for a cute-slash-sporty look.
NFL
$95
The outfit you wear when you know your ex is going to be at the party. A statement jacket is a must, and the stripes on the jeans add a sporty varsity touch.
When the game is solely an excuse to go to a party which is solely an excuse to dress up, go all out. This ribbed bodysuit and metallic mini skirt are just right. The second half is better anyways.
This comfy sweater dress will do wonders when 10 p.m. hits and you've had too many nachos. (It's a lifestyle, really.) Take it to the next level with a pair of thigh-high's and accessorize with a gold necklace.
Missoma
$124
