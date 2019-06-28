image
The Best Low Back Bras for Backless Dresses

Mystery solved.

image
By Marina Liao
Street Style - Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Day 2
Christian VierigGetty Images

Backless dresses are tricky: Do you free-boob it or let your band show? The latter can ruin a look, but the former isn't easy (or comfortable) for many women to pull off. Avoid both by taking a peek at the styling options, ahead. I put together some ensembles—with tricky necklines and back designs—to try this season and picked the perfect bra to wear with them. From nipple covers to bra strap extensions, these items will support your boobs in that backless dress just fine. Go on and summer with confidence.

1 The Weekend Outfit
image
Design By Morgan McMullen

For small-chested gals like myself, all you need to survive in backless dresses for summer are these $8 reuseable pasties. They work especially well with slip dresses and other fabrics that cling close to your body because they don't leave outlines. They stick to your skin all day too, even when you're perspiring hard, and are easy to clean: Just rinse with water and a gentle soap after each wear.

Shop the pieces: 1. Reinhard Plank bucket hats, $215; 2. Rixo midi slip dress, $348; 3. Mango resin hoop earrings, $26; 4. Muqu silicon pasties, $8; 5. Loeffler Randall clutch, $295; 6. Zara blue heels, $100

2 The Date-Night Outfit
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

These adhesive cups lift and hold everything in the way tiny pasties cannot. Since the bra doesn't have straps across the front or back, it's perfect for wearing with dresses that have a plunging neckline and backless style. As with most silicone bras, a gentle rinse with water and soap after each use will keep this piece in great shape.

Shop the pieces: 1. Zimmermann maxi dress, $1,350; 2. H&M round earrings, $5; 3. Fashion Forms lift bra, $54; 4. Cafune crossbody bag, $450; 5. Steven double strap slides, $119

3 The Vacation Outfit
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

You can easily convert your favorite bra into one suitable for a low back dress with these add-on straps from Aerie. They attach to the ends of your bra hooks, so you can extend the bra band to your desired lower level. Since the bra's shoulder straps will still show, this trick only works nicely if your dress has thick straps too.

Shop the pieces: 1. H&M long clip earrings, $15; 2. Mango floral dress, $80; 3. Aerie adjustable strap kit, $16; 4. Mehry Mutote, $650; 5. Chanel mules, $950

4 The Fancy Dinner Outfit
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

If you're seeking a more traditional bra style and fit for your backless dress, try this adhesive option. The bra has underwire for support and side wings to help it feel extra secure. Whether you have a big or small chest, the foam cups will be there to mold to your shape.

Shop the pieces: 1. Mejuri zodiac necklace, $79, Mejuri curb necklace, $295, Brinker & Eliza necklace, $168; 2. Reformation snake print dress, $218; 3. Lulus backless strap bra, $21; 4. Furla pouchette bag, $278; 5. Zara buckle sandals, $60

5 The Wedding Outfit
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

This lightweight silicone bra will give you full coverage like your regular t-shirt bras, except it's completely strapless. Unlike some adhesive bras, this one can be worn at least 100 times or more (according to one reviewer) and is guaranteed to still be sticky at the end of the day. You can now dance and shimmy at that wedding without worrying about your bra sliding down.

Shop the pieces: 1. Alice & Olivia dress, $595; 2. Nubra, $65; 3. Nordstrom clutch, $79; 4. Aquazzura sandals, $477

•••

