Nicola Coughlan's Valentino Gown at the BAFTA TV Awards Was a Barbie Pink Dream

Once in a while, there's a red-carpet fashion moment that overshadows every other red-carpet fashion moment in recent history. And for me, the latest one of these moments has come.

Nicola Coughlan, star of Bridgerton and Derry Girls, showed up to the BAFTA TV awards in London in a positively jaw-dropping creation by Valentino. Coughlan opted for a Barbie pink floor-length gown, with an imposing A-line skirt, which hung off one shoulder and was adorned with large bows and frills. See for yourself, because my words can't do this piece justice:

(Image credit: Getty/Dave J Hogan)

The actress wore her blonde shoulder-length hair side-parted and brushed up at the ends, and finished the look with fresh-faced, perfect-for-springtime makeup in shades of pink. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty/Karwai Tang)

On the night, Coughlan also posed with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who has just been announced as the BBC's next Doctor Who. He will be the show's first Black Doctor. Gatwa also wore a flawless outfit: a cut-out black suit jacket that bared part of his chest, and a fringed black leather skirt.

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Spicer)

"BAFTA 2022 x Valentino," Coughlan wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you @bafta for having me present and float my illegal fight club idea. Maybe next year

"Thank you @maisonvalentino and @pppiccioli for this beautiful haute couture gown which is one of the most special things I’ve ever worn

"Styled by @aimeecroysdill Jewels by @messikajewelry

"Makeup @neilyoungbeauty using @patmcgrathreal

"Hair @halleybrisker

"Colour by @mrjasonhogan @joshwood

"Nails @nailsbymh

"@vrwpublicity

"Also a huge thank you to @seacontainersldn for being the perfect place to get ready and fall asleep in after a busy day galavanting"