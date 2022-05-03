Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan did not come to play at the 2022 Met Gala, showing up on the red carpet in a gorgeous pink and black Richard Quinn ballgown with a full train. The dress boasted puffy sleeves and feathers, and Coughlan wore a pair of black gloves underneath. The look was finished off with the Swarovski jewels that laced Coughlan's wrists and fingers and hung from her ears, which matched the diamond embellishments on the Richard Quinn gown.

ICYMI: Coughlan gave Marie Claire a sneak peek via Instagram Stories of her look prior to arriving at the gala, from her glam preparations with Neil Young—courtesy of Pat McGrath makeup—to her hair look, expertly done by Halley Brisker.

Here she is on the red carpet:

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Stunning? Stunning.