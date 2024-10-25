The Most Outrageous, Unexpected Images From Fashion Week
From robot dogs to rocket ships!
A fashion show isn't just a place to debut a new collection—it's also an opportunity (particularly for certain iconoclastic designers) to do something incredibly interesting or daring, whether it be a cultural or political message or a strange and innovative way to look at clothing. Since it's a live show, unexpected goings-on may take place, as you'll see on this list. But whether you're talking about Paris, New York, Milan, or London, it's reliably a place where you'll see some fashion-related drama. Here, the most outrageous and unexpected images from various fashion weeks over the years.
Reimagining That Green Dress
When Jennifer Lopez went to the 2000 Grammys, she did it in a green, naval-baring Versace dress that became instantly iconic. When Versace was closing out its spring-summer 2020 show, they brought out the same star—in her 50s, looking incredible—with an updated version of that dress.
A Crunchy Floor
At the Calvin Klein ready to wear fall-winter 2018-2019 show (which, naturally, had some winter and ski-focused outfits like the one shown here), the powdery snowlike runway was actually 50,000 gallons of popcorn. Reportedly, designer Raf Simons was playing with "twisted Americana." Fun note: Participants were asked not to eat it.
Water, Water, Everywhere
The apocalypse-inspired Balenciaga autumn-winter 2020-2021 show had literal water on the runway. The runway itself was flooded—as well as the first couple rows in the audience, incredibly—as artistic director Demna Gvasalia was making a statement about rising sea levels.
The Most Practical Accessory
No, your eyes do not deceive you. That is a toilet paper roll in the model's hand—Louise Gray's London Fashion Week show in 2013 had some loo-roll inspired accessories. It's hard to tell if that's an actual, functional bathroom accessory, but it's certainly intriguing.
Merry-Go-Round
In what I imagine must have been a fun in-person experience, an enormous carousel filled the stage at the Chanel ready-to-wear 2008 show, bedecked with oversized shoes and bags. The models got on and off the carousel, allowing for guests to get a second or third look at the clothes.
Neigh Neigh
It was hard to capture both foreground and background of the show, but essentially this photo shows a dressage ring with eight real horses being ridden behind a Western-themed runway at the Hermes ready to wear spring-summer 2011 show. It was Jean Paul Gaultier's final show, and to say he went out with a bang is an understatement.
Strange Shades
This is an image from Blow Presents during London Fashion Week—Charlie Le Mindu's spring-summer 2010 show was an absolute feast for the eyes (pun quasi-intended), with clothes and accessories made from hair, models with long long extensions, and this incredible hair sunglass innovation.
Ghoul-Chic
This is a still from the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy fashion show during London Fashion Week in 2019. The designer has had a flair for the dramatic, but this show was particularly striking, with punk satire mixed with futuristic zombies (this is how I imagine the Blair Witch looks).
So Hot Right Now
Yup, that's Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as their Zoolander characters Zoolander and Hansel for the Valentino Paris Fashion Week fall-winter 2015/2016 show. If you missed it, the film's sequel came out in 2016, but that doesn't mean we were any less happy to have this moment.
Seeing Red
Sometimes the wildest moments from fashion week are from the audience members! Such was the case with Doja Cat at Schiaparelli’s spring-summer 2023 show (it won't be the last time this show makes this list). She wore red glitter all over her body (that took five hours to apply) to match with the show, which was inspired by Dante's Inferno; apparently she was the devil.
Snowman Chic
At the Comme des Garcons fall-winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear show, models walked down the runway in bulbous, architectural, compelling outfits (this one is giving me silver Teletubby). Rei Kawakubo didn't speak much about the show, titled "The Future of Silhouette," which made it all the more fascinating.
Future of Fashion?
The Alexander McQueen ready-to-wear autumn-winter 2009 show (one of the designer's last before his death) featured women in oversized red lips and outfits that skewed a bit painful—this one looks like a couture straitjacket. The whole show was a satirical look at landmark fashion from the prior century.
Catch!
Spectators audibly gasped when a model at the Sunnei fall ready to wear 2023 show fell backwards, trust fall style, and began to crowd-surf (the audience had been warned in advance there'd be interactivity, but still!). It became a viral and extremely fun moment.
A Quick Peck
At the John Galliano autumn-winter 1995 show, Kate Moss had taken the stage in a brilliant pink dress when she bent over to give a quick kiss to her boyfriend-at-the-time Johnny Depp. The runway was a more spontaneous place in the '90s (it's unclear whether it was a planned moment or not).
Literally Hot
With a show held outside in the sweltering heat at New York’s Roosevelt Island, Yeezy 2016 Season 4 featured models in winter attire (and some got so overheated that they literally had to sit down, as we see here). It also had a rickety runway that caused several models to trip.
Moo-ving Fashion
Yup, those are definitely some furry creatures alongside models for Stella McCartney's 2020 Paris Fashion Week show! With a tongue-in-cheek anti-fur message, McCartney told The Guardian, "What we try to do here at Stella is to sugarcoat a powerful, meaningful message in a little bit of humor and fun, to make our point in a palatable and digestible way so that people listen. These animals are the ingredients of everyone else’s fashion shows."
Trompe L'Oeil
The Anrealage womenswear fall-winter 2023-2024 show had an incredible visual trick up its sleeve: Models in white stood under a moving UV light, which transformed their clothes into bright colors. Kunihiko Morinaga said that the clothes would also change color with the changing seasons and weather.
Hear Me Roar
For a second, unsuspecting audience members wondered if the models at Schiaparelli’s spring-summer 2023 show were wearing actual animal heads on their dresses. They were not; the heads were crafted from faux animal fur (although the show was still a bit controversial, to say the least).
Getting A-Head
Imagine: You're one of the models at Gucci's Milan autumn-winter 2018 show, and you're tasked with carrying your own severed head on the runway. There were only two models who were chosen for this honor; other models walked the runway with tiny dragons.
Carried Away
The late Vivienne Westwood had a touch of whimsy and more than a smattering of fun with her punk-forward fashions. Here she is "walking" (read: being carried) down the runway after her show at London Fashion Week for her men's June 2017 collections.
Reverse, Reverse
These looks went viral, as one of the more bizarre "high art" iterations of fashion ever seen. This is Viktor & Rolf spring-summer 2023, and while the label has always been joyful and innovative, this show (where models wore dresses sideways, tandem, and upside-down) really upped the ante.
Unexpected Guest
The most astounding moment of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show may have been in 2002 while Gisele Bündchen was walking and unexpectedly surrounded by PETA protesters storming the stage. Bundchen did not acknowledge their presence, and they were removed by security.
Hard Landing
If you've ever wondered, How do models not fall? well, they do. During the Prada spring-summer 2009 show, the sky-high shoes was slippery and styled, in some cases, with very slippery silk socks. Several models tripped, fell, or stumbled during the show.
With a Thump
Even THE '90s model, Naomi Campbell, falls! This is at the Vivienne Westwood fall 1993 ready to wear show, and in fairness to Campbell, those shoes are wildly high. Campbell's grin (other photos show her shrieking as she falls to the floor) was unexpectedly human from a women who always seemed unruffled.
Accessorizing?
You are correct: that is a model wearing another model as an accessory. Practicality aside (can you imagine?) this Rick Owens show from Paris Fashion Week in 2015 featured models draped on other models, secured in place with harnesses in increasingly bizarre fashion.
Wings and Straps
The Mowalola menswear 2023 spring-summer show featured some skin-baring, daring designs, including a semi-sheer cloak and straitjacket-esque outerwear. Per GQ, "Mowalola’s approach [was] one of “weaponizing” clothing in an intentionally provocative manner (like in a see-through ecclesiastical frock)."
Going For It
If you grew up in the '90s, you may remember this one: Madonna and John Paul Gaultier, at a benefit runway show for amfAR, strutted out onto the stage...only for Madonna to reveal that she was wearing a bondage top underneath her blazer that left her completely exposed. They did this in front of 6,000 people!
Best Friend?
Coperni's known for their show-stopping runways (more on that in a sec), but their womenswear fall-winter 2023-2024 show really deserves attention. Robot dogs prowled alongside the runway, and (as shown above) one even nuzzled a model before ripping off the coat she was wearing.
Defying Gravity
Speaking of Coperni, they closed out their spring-summer 2023 show with a "stunt" that went mega-viral. An almost nude Bella Hadid came out on stage, then a material was literally sprayed onto her, cut and styled as it dried, and then worked as a functional garment as she walked down the runway.
Paint by Numbers
At the Alexander McQueen spring-summer 1999 London Fashion Week Show, Shalom Harlow spun around in a white dress, while robotic arms with paint guns suddenly sprayed her with gold and black paint. Harlow then walked down the runway in the finished creation.
A Familiar Specter
Kate Moss was going through some personal struggles in the media and had been nixed from several fashion shows; ever the iconoclast, though, Alexander McQueen closed out his autumn-winter 2006 show with a ghostly hologram of Moss—reminding us all that she would never be truly gone from the fashion world.
We Have Liftoff
Oh, no big deal, just a rocket ship taking off! Chanel's Paris Fashion Week 2017 was incredibly epic, building a space station inside the Grand Palais and doing a rocket launch (complete with steam as the models gathered round) while Elton John's "Rocket Man" played.
