At Marie Claire, we’ve been thinking about 2026 Met Gala live fashion updates for months ahead of the first Monday in May. It’s been top of mind since the 2026 Costume Institute theme ("Costume Art") and dress code ("Fashion Is Art") were announced—invitations for this year’s A-lists guest to explore the relationship between bodies and the fashion they display, in visual art and on the Met Gala red carpet.
Every Met Gala registers to Marie Claire’s expert editors as a Fashion Olympics, but with directives like this—and co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams—the May 4, 2026, installment was instantly bound to deliver more looks that will live rent-free in our heads for years.
Tonight, follow along with senior fashion editor Halie LeSavage, fashion staff writer Meguire Hennes, and the entire Marie Claire team as we cover the 2026 Met Gala red carpet fashion live from New York City. We’ll divulge our honest takes on every look as it ascends the famed Met steps; track down the designers dressing stars from Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz; and share our votes for the 2026 outfits worthy of a best Met Gala red carpet outfits of all time ranking. We’ll also keep you posted on the developments taking shape around the 2026 Met Gala fashion, like first-time couple debuts and the controversy brewing around this year’s co-sponsors. And, we'll answer the question every pop culture fanatic is asking: Are Taylor Swift and Zendaya definitely skipping this year?
By tomorrow morning, every Met Gala 2026 live red carpet fashion update we share will be on everyone’s minds—not just our own. Read on for our editors’ expert, no-holds-barred updates on the 2026 Met Gala's red carpet fashion ahead.
Sarah Pidgeon and Her Met Gala Debut: A 'Love Story'
"The stars of 2026's biggest shows are now having equally major breakout moments on the Met Gala red carpet. Case in point: Sarah Pidgeon, who paid homage to Nicole Kidman's 1997 Galliano Oscars gown with a custom Loewe look of her own. Personally, I'm so excited to see the former Marie Claire cover star branch out from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy references to spotlight her own muses." —Halie LeSavage
Laufey Channels "Fashion Is Art" Through a Bridal Lens
“I got married almost two years ago, but if I were to do it again, I would want to wear Laufey’s look at the 2026 Met Gala. From the high neck to the column fit, it’s simply angelic. It’s structural and perfectly executed and I am simply shocked. She’s a bona fide fashion girl now!” —Julia Marzovilla
Angel Reese Shoots and Scores a Met Gala Slam Dunk
"My jaw nearly dropped to the floor when I saw Angel Reese's custom Altuzarra Met Gala gown. Designed with dramatic puff sleeves, a high-slit hemline, and a lengthy train, her dress commands attention. Not to mention, the powdery pink hue makes her look like a true princess." —Lauren Tappan
Zoë Kravitz's Met Gala Gown Makes Jaws Drop—Even With Her Engagement Ring Hidden
"Zoë Kravitz just delivered one of my favorite looks of the night! Okay, maybe I'm a bit biased because the star is my style icon, but you simply can't deny that this Saint Laurent look deserves all the praise. I absolutely love the sultry lace fabric, but what stands out the most is the sculpturesque silhouette that looks like a true work of art." —Lauren Tappan
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Masks Off, Gwendoline Christie Has Arrived at the Met Gala
"My Marie Claire colleagues and I assumed masks would play a part on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. About two hours in, Gwendoline Christie proved us right with a handheld mask alongside her gown's tulle take on the ruby red theme. I just realized it was her only visible accessory, apart from a voluminous feather hat and a statement dark lip." —Meguire Hennes
Naomi Osaka's Met Gala Gown, By the Numbers
"Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka's Met Gala dress has stats to rival her own. The Robert Wun gown required over 3,280 hours of handwork, including placing the 659,000 Swarovski crystals lining the blood-red dress underneath her white cape. The brand says it's 'illustrating the human anatomy, needle by needle.' I say Osaka is cementing herself as a Met Gala GOAT in the making." —Halie LeSavage
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