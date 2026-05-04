At Marie Claire, we’ve been thinking about 2026 Met Gala live fashion updates for months ahead of the first Monday in May. It’s been top of mind since the 2026 Costume Institute theme ("Costume Art") and dress code ("Fashion Is Art") were announced—invitations for this year’s A-lists guest to explore the relationship between bodies and the fashion they display, in visual art and on the Met Gala red carpet.

Every Met Gala registers to Marie Claire’s expert editors as a Fashion Olympics, but with directives like this—and co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams—the May 4, 2026, installment was instantly bound to deliver more looks that will live rent-free in our heads for years.

Tonight, follow along with senior fashion editor Halie LeSavage, fashion staff writer Meguire Hennes, and the entire Marie Claire team as we cover the 2026 Met Gala red carpet fashion live from New York City. We’ll divulge our honest takes on every look as it ascends the famed Met steps; track down the designers dressing stars from Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz; and share our votes for the 2026 outfits worthy of a best Met Gala red carpet outfits of all time ranking. We’ll also keep you posted on the developments taking shape around the 2026 Met Gala fashion, like first-time couple debuts and the controversy brewing around this year’s co-sponsors. And, we'll answer the question every pop culture fanatic is asking: Are Taylor Swift and Zendaya definitely skipping this year?

By tomorrow morning, every Met Gala 2026 live red carpet fashion update we share will be on everyone’s minds—not just our own. Read on for our editors’ expert, no-holds-barred updates on the 2026 Met Gala's red carpet fashion ahead.