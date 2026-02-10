Fashion girls don't ask for much, just four weeks twice a year to ooh and aah at new runway collections from New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Now, the most wonderful time of the year has returned: Fashion Month, ready-to-wear Fall 2026, women's edition.

From now until March 11, never-before-seen shows, front row formations, and street style looks will emerge with every refresh of an Instagram feed. So much so, you're at risk of every chronically-online runway fan's worst nightmare: missing a notable moment or two. Never fear: Marie Claire curated the highlights worth adding to your calendar now.

Here's an overview: New York Fashion Week runs from Feb. 11 to 16, showcasing standout stateside labels like Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Coach, and Proenza Schouler. Then, the focus shifts to London Fashion Week from Feb. 19 to 23, where Erdem and Chopova Lowena take center stage. Milan Fashion Week is up next—running from Feb. 24 to March 2—with runway debuts from Maria Grazia Chiuri at Fendi and Demna at Gucci. By March 10, Paris Fashion Week stars like Chanel, Dior, and Hermès will have closed the curtain on another memorable Fashion Month.

The "big four" fashion weeks are notorious for flying by. Before you know it, Zendaya or Jennifer Lawrence will be walking a red carpet in a new Fall 2026 design. So to prepare for the next slate of trend-setting collections, here's everything you need to know about each city to make the most of Fashion Month, even if you can't tune in from the front row.

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week

Knowing Tory Burch, the Fall 2026 front row will be just as star-studded as the Spring 2026 guest list. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no such thing as a slow start to Fashion Month. Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, says the energy at New York Fashion Week is "unmatched." The street style is as much a spectacle as the actual runways, where "both emerging labels and established brands deliver thought-provoking collections."

Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren will present runway shows before the calendar officially opens, on Feb. 9 and 10, respectively. The former will take over the Park Avenue Armory—a location he's returned to frequently over the years—while the latter will take over the Jack Shainman Gallery in Lower Manhattan. Last month, Ralph Lauren released men's Fall 2026 offerings on the runway in Milan, ranging from personalized barn jackets to polished workwear. Maybe the women's line will pick up where Lauren's first menswear show in over ten years left off.

Rachel Scott's debut at Proenza Schouler will officially open NYFW on Feb. 11. The Diotima founder's initial campaign three weeks prior teased her all-woman team, according to a press release. It's possible the same "sophisticated yet sensual, instinctive yet intelligent" approach to womenswear will drive the Fall 2026 line.

Kendall Jenner surprised runway watchers during Khaite's Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Later that day, Michael Kors's show is guaranteed to host one of NYFW's most star-studded front rows. (Last September's guest list included Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Munn, and Lili Reinhart.) The celebrity pap walks will continue at Calvin Klein and Fforme, where guests have ranged from Rosalía to Katie Holmes. If we're lucky, Kendall Jenner could model for Calvin Klein, just like in Fall 2025. Or maybe she'll wait until Khaite on Feb. 14.

Additional calendar standouts from Ulla Johnson and Coach to Sandy Liang and Tory Burch prove "there's no single aesthetic or theme that defines NYFW," Tappan adds. "It's endearing and beautifully eclectic, and that's what makes it so special." Catch every available livestream here.

What to Expect at London Fashion Week

Here's hoping Richard Quinn saved Naomi Campbell another spot on his London runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion features editor Emma Childs says London Fashion Week is where "out-of-the-box weirdos thrive—myself included." The calendar begins with IYKYK fashion houses like Conner Ives, Harris Reed, and 16Arlington, all guaranteed to provide major celebrity styling moments in the year ahead. (Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Dean all flocked to Conner Ives in 2025.)

Even so, "the London collections are less about wearability and more about fantasy—art for art’s sake," Childs adds. "No one represents the city’s eclectic style better than Simone Rocha," whose show is set for Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. EST. It's invite-only, like most LFW events, but her shows are often livestreamed on Instagram.

Few cities do punk fashion better than LFW, but that's not to say it's glamour-less. On the contrary: "Last season, Erdem and Richard Quinn—two celebrity red carpet favorites—showed ornately beaded outerwear and evening gowns that took my breath away from the front row," Childs says. Both brands will take the LFW stage on Feb. 22. Will Naomi Campbell continue last season's tradition and open the Richard Quinn show? Only time will tell. One thing's for sure: Heritage label Burberry will close the calendar, in a slot it holds every season.

What to Expect at Milan Fashion Week

Kerry Washington is always one to watch at Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two days after the Winter Olympics conclude, the city will shift gears to Milan Fashion Week. In addition to pillars like Prada, Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana, and Moschino, Dior alum Maria Grazia Chiuri will present her first Fendi line on Feb. 25. It's a major return: She worked as the label's accessories designer from 1989 to 1999. You won't want to miss this livestream.

The next day, Marni welcomes Belgian creative Meryll Rogge as creative director, before Demna's initial Gucci show on Feb. 27. (His first collection, Spring 2026, traded the traditional runway format for a look book and short film The Tiger.) Later in the week, after a sophomore show from Bottega Veneta's Louise Trotter, Giorgio Armani's niece, Silvana Armani, will offer up her first Emporio Armani show. Judging by Armani Privé's Paris Couture Week front row (where Silvana also designs), the stars will turn out to support her again.

What to Expect at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion girls far and wide had major FOMO watching the Chanel Spring 2026 Couture show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The longest "week" of Fashion Month also happens to be the most reliably noteworthy, interim style director Ana Colón says. When the final round of Paris Fashion Week shows premiere, "guests and spectators alike can wrap up their observations from the full season, finalize their trend prognostications, and have a more informed sense of what the next six months hold for fashion," Colón explains.

According to Vogue, 68 shows and 31 presentations will premiere every day, beginning on March 2 until March 10. "The most powerful luxury conglomerates, like LVMH and Kering, are based in the French capital, as are many of their brands; so you can always expect a strong showing from them," Colón adds.

LVMH owns Dior, Celine, Givenchy, and Loewe, while Saint Laurent and Balenciaga belong to Kering. Contrary to the Spring 2026 circuit, which hosted creative director debuts at Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, Loewe, Jean Paul Gaultier, and more, only one new designer will join the Fall 2026 ranks: Antonin Tron at Balmain on March 4.

Fingers crossed Dakota Johnson graces Valentino's front row again this PFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

On the other end of the spectrum, Pieter Mulier will also take his final bow at Alaïa that day, before succeeding Dario Vitale at Versace come July 1. Off-White's March 5 show will double as a homecoming of sorts, following two years in the NYC scene. Meanwhile, Alessandro Michele's Valentino will transport his Fall 2026 show to Rome as an "homage to the origins and enduring heritage of Maison Valentino," the brand shared in a press release. Talk about a grand finale.