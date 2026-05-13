Jennifer Lopez wore vintage Jean Dessès at the 2006 Oscars; vintage Donna Karan for her This Is Me...Now premiere; and vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer at the 2026 Golden Globes. But she typically leaves archival Jean Paul Gaultier to Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, or Bella Hadid. On May 13, she finally dipped her toe into JPG dressing with a vintage take on the lace skirt trend.

J.Lo dusted off her press tour stilettos at the 2026 Netflix Upfront in New York City. Her new rom-com, Office Romance, will hit the streaming service on June 5. So styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn leaned into method dressing with a romantic, but also work-ready blazer from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2004 runway.

Its ultra-padded shoulders, hip-hugging corset, and pale pink brocade garnish opened the 22-year-old fashion show. Lopez pulled off every avant-garde element, even elastic cut-out paneling around the jacket's waist and hem. Certain vintage boutiques offer the rare find with matching lace-up pants, also in a powdery brocade print. Lopez passed on the straight-leg skinnies, and spiced up the lace skirt trend instead.

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Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Netflix Upfront in a vintage blazer from Jean Paul Gaultier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez and her longtime stylists sourced Jean Paul Gaultier's archives once again—this time for a skirt seen on the Spring 2014 runway. Just like the blazer, the high-low pencil skirt looked good as new. Not a single snag interrupted the seamless transition from lace side panels, to rose gold satin down the center and along the asymmetrical, ruffled hemline.

It was originally worn with an oversize, monochrome belt around the model's high-rise waistband. But that would've added unnecessary bulk beneath the bottom-half of her jacket. To finish, Lopez channeled both the 2004 and 2014 runway looks by wearing nothing beneath her blazer. That's a classic J.Lo move, though. Pointy, sky-high sandals were shade-matched to perfection beneath her vintage skirt set.

Lopez's vintage lace skirt debuted on a JPG runway 10 years later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Lopez's skirt on the JPG Spring 2014 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems the actor is on a mission to bring summer 2025's lace-trimmed trend back for good—and not just with dresses like her LoveShackFancy slip from February.

Her latest lingerie-inspired midi elevated the no-fuss, lace-trimmed skirt trend adored by Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz, and Sienna Miller last summer. Lopez's slip still felt evocative of yesteryear's daytime, street style staple, but its fit-and-flare silhouette made it worthy of a red carpet walk or two. Shop her twist on the naked-adjacent trend below.

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Shop the Lace-Trimmed Skirt Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez