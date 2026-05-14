Jonathan Anderson has yet to establish a strict dress code for his Dior fashion shows—and VIP guests are reaping the rewards. Once again, denim outfits were welcome in Dior's Cruise 2027 front-row on May 13. Miley Cyrus traded fresh-from-the-runway dresses for the straight-leg jeans trend, one half of her Dior Canadian tuxedo.

Cyrus waited until Anderson brought the French label to America to attend her first Dior fashion show. "I love that they came to L.A. [..] that's the best part," she told Variety before the initial look premiered. "What I love about L.A. is that it's casual, [I'm] just stopping by to enjoy."

Cyrus honored "the House's history in Hollywood" with an effortless, "I just ran here from Warner Bros. Studios" look, beginning with spring's winning denim trend.

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Miley Cyrus arrived at the Dior Cruise 2027 show in the straight-leg denim trend—plus a matching button-down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They were light-wash to the max, even before knee panels turned the denim a few shades brighter. Each thigh-hugging leg flared out ever-so-slightly toward her pointy black pumps. Cyrus is the latest to sample this baggy, but straight-leg silhouette for Spring 2026, following Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Hailey Bieber.

But the Grammy winner had something other straight-leg supporters didn't: a matching button-down with Dior tags. The light-wash long-sleeve felt as easy-breezy as her jeans, exactly what everyone wants to wear to a runway show.

To finish, Cyrus did what every It girl does to spruce up a laid-back look: carried a four-figure It bag. Dior's Médaillon Bucket Bag—specifically its monogrammed medallion and $3,900 price tag—elevated her no-fuss 'fit with the same ease as Jennifer Lopez's Hermès Birkins. Suddenly, Cyrus's "not overdone" denim felt worthy of a spot on the catwalk.

Denim trends have always been front and center in Dior's Anderson-led universe. In fact, his first fashion show as lead designer—Dior Men Spring 2026—showcased It jeans as early as Look 2. Similar styles have earned starring roles in all of Anderson's ready-to-wear runway shows since. That said, it's no surprise Jennifer Lawrence also attended last January's Dior Spring 2026 Couture show in the same jeans trend as Cyrus.

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J.Law's hems reached the Hannah Montana alum's bagginess quota with ease—only the tip of her pumps peeked through. Then, she dressed them down even more than Cyrus with a white tank top. (It was quite a bold move for any fashion show, let alone during Couture Week.) Fur-trimmed cuffs atop Lawrence's chocolate brown coat, plus the Dior Cigale Bag ended her front-row 'fit in authentic, Anderson-era high-low form.

Jennifer Lawrence also wore straight-leg jeans in Dior's front row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jeans are in the middle of a massive makeover right now. Not only are they considered runway-appropriate, Chanel's rendition also appeared on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. (Not without a touch of controversy, of course.) What barrier will jeans break next? My bet's on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival dress code.

Shop the Straight-Leg Denim Trend Inspired by Miley Cyrus