Live From Gucci’s Fall Fashion Show: The First Runway Looks of the Demna Era

Welcome to Gucci Fall 2026! How to Watch the Fashion Show "The show is just getting started in Milan, with high-profile guests entering a dark, statue filled venue to the sound of string music. Want to see for yourself? It's all streaming on Gucci's YouTube. Of course, you can also stick around here for takes alongside the runway looks." —Halie LeSavage

An Unexpected Gucci Fall 2026 Sighting Alessandro Michele arrives at Gucci Fall 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images) "I always love seeing designers going to each other's fashion shows, but this appearance is... intriguing. Alessandro Michele, former creative director of Gucci (now at Valentino), shows up to support Demna's first runway at his former employer." —Ana Colón

A Pro Tip for Watching the Gucci Fall 2026 Livestream "If you're tuning into the livestream, play attention to the celebrities as they get out of their cars and enter the venue—you might spot my favorite Gucci celebrity: the black- and white-speckled corgi working security. I've been lucky to attend exactly one Gucci show in my life, and that was by far my most exciting sighting." —Ana Colón

More Starry Arrivals at Gucci's Fall 2026 Fashion Show "Celebrities are trickling into the show venue, and a note on the livestream says the show is beginning soon. Ana tells me Demi Moore (and her dog, Pilaf) are in the crowd—but photos haven't surfaced just yet. In the meantime, I've caught pop singer Kim Petras and Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in the front row." —Halie LeSavage Kim Petras arrives at Gucci Fall 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Donatella Versace also makes an appearance, dressed in a red coat with big Gucci monogram buttons." —Ana Colón Donatella Versace sitting front row at Gucci Fall 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The First Gucci Fall 2026 Models Come Out Swinging—Bags, That Is The first look of Gucci Fall 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images) "It's here! Demna is kicking things off with a callback to the fashion shows of yore—and a much more minimal Gucci. Our first look is a white sheath dress, black, pointy pumps, and a Gucci bag—dangling conspicuously off the model's arm." —Halie LeSavage

The Gucci Fall 2026 Runway Gives Us Flashbacks A look from Gucci Fall 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Something about the dark, stark, looong runway illuminated by a sharp beam of light, and the models walking out with such personality and movement (in skin-tight white look and black leather accessories), feels so old-school to me (complimentary). I feel like I'm watching FashionTV." —Ana Colón

So Far, So Slick A look on the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "So far, so SLICK. Fits tight, clinging close to the body. Heels high and glossy. Real strutting, with bags carried cooly in the crook of the arm or held up at the shoulder like the models have somewhere to be. It feels very stripped back to the irreverent sexiness of the oft-cited and oft-referenced Tom Ford era." —Ana Colón

Demna's Signature Sense of Humor Strikes Again This model paused on the runway to check his phone. (Image credit: Getty Images) "The model stopping in the middle of the runway to finish sending a text, then putting his phone back in his Gucci monogrammed belt bag...that actually got a chuckle out of me." —Ana Colón "Agreed! Demna loves to make a fashion joke (remember his Balenciaga show in LA, filled with allusions to Juicy Couture sweatsuits and Uggs?). I appreciated this moment of levity in a show filled with some serious throwbacks." —Halie LeSavage

At the Gucci Fall 2026 Fashion Show, Models Aren't Walking—They're Strutting A model walking Gucci's Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "If I were to guess, the models were giving the directive to walk like they're making their way down a city street—not necessarily in a rush, but not wanting to linger." —Ana Colón

Gucci Fall 2026 Provides Some Serious Déjà Vu A model on the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "The leather separates—especially the cropped zip-up jackets with low-rise skin-tight pants—are extremely Tom Ford-for-Gucci coded. These looks were the brand's bread and butter in the mid- to late 1990s." —Ana Colón "One trend I'm already spotting? A whole lot of '90s low-rises...and some hip cut-outs. I know these will be on the celebrity street style circuit in no time." —Halie LeSavage

A Closer Look at the Gucci Fall 2026 Fashion Show Accessories A close-up of a new Gucci bag. (Image credit: Getty Images) "For the accessories obsessives out there, this Gucci collection is so far all about the classics. There have been several looks completed with a black leather bag swinging off the model's arm—set with Gucci's silver horsebit detail, of course." —Halie LeSavage

Let's Talk About the Casting... "There's been so much talk about the lack of size diversity on the runways over the past few seasons, and sadly this Gucci runway exemplifies it to me—not just because of the second-skin fits of the collection, but because all the models are so similar in thin body type. It's hard for me to ignore because it feels like a step backwards from Alessandro Michele's tenure, when the brand made some strides in opening up its world to a slightly broader audience with its runway and campaign casting. His immediate successor, Sabato de Sarno, didn't have much inclusive casting, either, and this is a symptom of an industry-wide issue, but it's jarring nonetheless." —Ana Colón

Karlie Kloss Makes Her Runway Return for Gucci Fall 2026 Karlie Kloss on the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "It's been almost four years since Karlie Kloss walked a fashion week runway: She hasn't been seen on a catwalk since Carolina Herrera's Spring 2023 presentation in New York City. The hiatus officially ended at Gucci, where she appeared in a black turtleneck and G-monogram pencil skirt. She wasn't the only friend of the brand who joined the runway: Emily Ratajkowski and Elsa Hosk also made cameos." —Halie LeSavage

Prepare to See These Pants Everywhere A look from Gucci Fall 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Oooooh these fully crystal-embellished trousers are going to be #1 on the request sheet for magazine editorials across the globe." —Ana Colón

A Note on Gucci's "Primavera" Inspiration for the Fall 2026 Fashion Show Emily Ratajkowski walks the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "It's so interesting that Demna cited Botticelli's 'Primavera' as the inspiration for this collection—I didn't expect him to be super literal, since that's not really his style, but at first (livestream) glance it seems like he's reinterpreting it super, super loosely. Even the draping is extremely minimal and restrained. Perhaps he meant it was more about highlighting the body." —Ana Colón

Gabbriette Goes Gucci for Fall 2026 Gabbriette on the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "She's not 'so Julia' anymore—she's so Gucci. Gabbriette joined the cast in a skintight, semi sheer mini dress and tiny chain bag." —Halie LeSavage

Gucci Fall 2026's Red-Carpet Closer—Featuring Another Big Name Kate Moss closes the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Demna's initial 'Famiglia' collection had a lot of red carpet-worthy gowns. The final segment of his show continued bidding for awards season placements, with a few floor-length, turtleneck dresses coated in sequins—and slit down the sides to reveal a whale-tail thong in the back. It all wrapped up in a final, black version of this gown, modeled by none other than Kate Moss. It's a fitting way to wrap up: She was one of the key Gucci girls in the Tom Ford era, too." —Halie LeSavage

First Impressions From the Gucci Fall 2026 Front Row, From Our Editor-in-Chief A model on the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "It was an incredible show for every kind of Gucci woman, from the rich nonna to the Y2K. lover! I especially can't wait for the bags and boots to hit stores. Those are sure-to-be hits." —Nikki Ogunnaike

Demna Takes His Bow for Gucci's Fall 2026 Fashion Show Demna on the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Demna hasn't stepped out to greet his guests at every fashion show in the past. But after Kate Moss's runway walk, he appeared for a quick wave, dressed in his signature all-black. Some things never change, no matter which label you're leading." —Halie LeSavage

Final Gucci Fall 2026 Fashion Show Thoughts A model on the Gucci Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images) "Yesterday's Prada Fall 2026 show was all about restraint and making outfits last. Only 15 models walked the runway, wearing 60 looks composed by taking off or adding a few pieces. Demna's Gucci debut, on the other hand, leaned all the way into the house's embrace of excess. There were more looks that I could count on the first try, modeled by some of its biggest fans. Even the more minimal silhouettes, like painted-on mini dresses and matching sets, were eventually coated with sequins or topped with a rich-looking fur stole. I saw plenty of Gucci's heritage in the bags and boots—plus those flashes of the signature G-monogram. Is it the hard pivot Demna promised in his show notes? I think that's up to shoppers. But I think we can all agree it was very, very Gucci." —Halie LeSavage