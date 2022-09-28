Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Our Favorite Looks

All eyes are on the city of lights.

paris fashion week spring summer 2023 best looks
(Image credit: Getty / Christian Dior)
Jump to category:
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Each of the four fashion month cities has a specific archetype: New York (opens in new tab) is the espresso martini-sipping cool girl, always keeping an ear out for the hottest afterparty; London, which hosts a slew of up-and-coming labels, is the trendsetting vanguard whose style skews more experimental; Milan is the wiser older sister with a closet of reliable and luxurious staples; and then there's Paris. The city of lights is an effective combination of each personality, simultaneously classic and contemporary, polished yet always party-ready. And the best looks from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, in particular, are a perfect testament to that fact.

From Dior paying homage to French royalty with structured corsetry and grandiose gowns to Saint Laurent's sultry jersey dresses with chest-baring cutouts, scroll onward to see our favorite moments from Paris Fashion Week. Stay tuned to this space, too, as we'll be adding more standout runway moments as the shows continue.

Courrèges

Courrèges paris fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Courrèges paris fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent paris fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Saint Laurent paris fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Christian Dior

christian dior ss23 paris fashion week

(Image credit: Getty)

christian dior paris fashion week

(Image credit: Getty)

Botter

botter paris fashion week

(Image credit: Getty )

botter paris fashion week spring summer

(Image credit: Getty)

Mame Kurogouchi

Mame Kurogouchi paris fashion week

(Image credit: Getty)

Mame Kurogouchi paris fashion week

(Image credit: Getty)

Anrealage

Anrealage paris fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Anrealage paris fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)
Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and covers breaking industry news. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, and Elite Daily and also worked as a freelance photographer and graphic designer. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's must-have pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality off of (currently, it's "Succession").

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.