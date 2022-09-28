Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Each of the four fashion month cities has a specific archetype: New York (opens in new tab) is the espresso martini-sipping cool girl, always keeping an ear out for the hottest afterparty; London, which hosts a slew of up-and-coming labels, is the trendsetting vanguard whose style skews more experimental; Milan is the wiser older sister with a closet of reliable and luxurious staples; and then there's Paris. The city of lights is an effective combination of each personality, simultaneously classic and contemporary, polished yet always party-ready. And the best looks from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, in particular, are a perfect testament to that fact.
From Dior paying homage to French royalty with structured corsetry and grandiose gowns to Saint Laurent's sultry jersey dresses with chest-baring cutouts, scroll onward to see our favorite moments from Paris Fashion Week. Stay tuned to this space, too, as we'll be adding more standout runway moments as the shows continue.
Courrèges
Saint Laurent
Christian Dior
Botter
Mame Kurogouchi
Anrealage
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and covers breaking industry news. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, and Elite Daily and also worked as a freelance photographer and graphic designer. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's must-have pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality off of (currently, it's "Succession").
