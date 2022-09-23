Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022: Our Favorite Looks

Cargo pants, experimental denim, and more.

milan fashion week spring summer 2023 best looks
(Image credit: Max Mara, Diesel, Alberta Ferretti)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Buongiorno, Milano! After New York's (opens in new tab) sartorial love letter to the party girl and London's campy fun, Milan Fashion Week has kicked off. And as is to be expected from the Italian city known for its craftsmanship, the showings thus far have been lessons in luxury—with plenty of playful and cheeky experimentation, too, of course. From Fendi offering its high-fashion stamp of approval on cargo pants (opens in new tab) to Diesel's croc-leather micro-minis, scroll onward to peruse our picks for the best looks of Milan Fashion Week.

Oh, and remember to keep clicking back to this space, too, as we'll be updating this round-up with our favorites as the penultimate leg of the Spring/Summer 2023 season continues.

Fendi

Fendi mfw ss23

(Image credit: Getty)

milan fashion week Fendi

(Image credit: Getty)

Marco Rambaldi

Marco Rambaldi mfw ss23

(Image credit: Getty)

Marco Rambaldi mfw ss23

(Image credit: Getty)

Diesel

Diesel milan fashion week ss23

(Image credit: Getty)

Diesel milan fashion week ss23

(Image credit: Getty)

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti milan fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Alberta Ferretti milan fashion week spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Roberto Cavalli

milan fashion week Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty)

Roberto Cavalli milan fashion week

(Image credit: Getty)

Max Mara

milan fashion week Max Mara

(Image credit: Getty)

Max Mara milan fashion week

(Image credit: Getty)
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and covers breaking industry news. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, and Elite Daily and also worked as a freelance photographer and graphic designer. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's must-have pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality off of (currently, it's "Succession").

