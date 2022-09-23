Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Buongiorno, Milano! After New York's (opens in new tab) sartorial love letter to the party girl and London's campy fun, Milan Fashion Week has kicked off. And as is to be expected from the Italian city known for its craftsmanship, the showings thus far have been lessons in luxury—with plenty of playful and cheeky experimentation, too, of course. From Fendi offering its high-fashion stamp of approval on cargo pants (opens in new tab) to Diesel's croc-leather micro-minis, scroll onward to peruse our picks for the best looks of Milan Fashion Week.
Oh, and remember to keep clicking back to this space, too, as we'll be updating this round-up with our favorites as the penultimate leg of the Spring/Summer 2023 season continues.
Fendi
Marco Rambaldi
Diesel
Alberta Ferretti
Roberto Cavalli
Max Mara
