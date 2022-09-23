Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Buongiorno, Milano! After New York's (opens in new tab) sartorial love letter to the party girl and London's campy fun, Milan Fashion Week has kicked off. And as is to be expected from the Italian city known for its craftsmanship, the showings thus far have been lessons in luxury—with plenty of playful and cheeky experimentation, too, of course. From Fendi offering its high-fashion stamp of approval on cargo pants (opens in new tab) to Diesel's croc-leather micro-minis, scroll onward to peruse our picks for the best looks of Milan Fashion Week.

Oh, and remember to keep clicking back to this space, too, as we'll be updating this round-up with our favorites as the penultimate leg of the Spring/Summer 2023 season continues.

Fendi

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Marco Rambaldi

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Diesel

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Alberta Ferretti

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Max Mara

(Image credit: Getty)