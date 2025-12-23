My Go-To "Tuxedo" Is My Answer to Holiday Party Dressing

Holiday dressing is meant to be joyful and festive, but if I’m being honest, I’ve often found it slightly overwhelming—and borderline offensive to my credit card—year after year. One too many sequined “only-for-December” purchases later, I finally accepted the truth: novelty outfits are cute in theory, stressful in practice, and rarely seen again once January hits.

So a few seasons ago, I made a decision that changed everything. I stopped chasing trends and invested in a few classic, endlessly wearable pieces. Chief among them: the black tuxedo. Tailored, chic, and eternally appropriate, it quickly became my most reliable holiday plus-one.

The inspiration? My mother, of course. She had three tuxedos on constant rotation: a red version with chinoiserie detailing, a classic black with satin lapels, and a warmer wool style for colder nights. She wore them unapologetically and often—paired with Manolo Blahnik mules or Stubbs & Wootton velvet slippers—proving that elegance is really just confidence on repeat. The apple, as they say, does not fall far from the tree.

Truly, the tuxedo is the ultimate holiday hack (and honestly, an all-season one). It’s eliminated the pre-party panic, the last-minute outfit changes, and the “why did I buy this?” spiral. Over the years I’ve worn versions from Stella McCartney, Zara, COS, and Veronica Beard, and my current rotation is a mix of FRAME, Veronica Beard, and Fleur Du Mal—finished with a great heel like the Manolo Blahnik BB. It works every time.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

If you’re craving a holiday look that feels festive without the fuss—and something you’ll still love wearing long after the ornaments are packed away—the tuxedo is your answer. Shop my favorite tailored pieces below and consider this your permission slip to buy smarter, not sparklier.

