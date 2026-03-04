Princess Kate Leaves Prince William Looking ”Shy” After Giving Him a Sweet Compliment

They might be approaching their 15th wedding anniversary, but Prince William and Princess Kate’s relationship seems to be stronger than ever. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been practicing their Welsh lately, showing off their skills in a video for St. David’s Day on March 1. And during a trip to Wales on February 26, Kate sung the praises of her “smart” husband.

William and Kate headed to Wales ahead of its national holiday last week, taking part in a language learning group at a café during one part of the day. “So you're going to test us on our Welsh!" Princess Kate joked to the group (via Hello!). After one woman said Prince William was “really, really good,” the Princess of Wales turned to her husband and noted, “Yes, I know, he’s very smart.”

According to the outlet, William smiled and “looked shy in response” before discussing his efforts at learning Welsh with the group. William, who became the Prince of Wales after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, admitted he’d never had formal language lessons and instead uses the popular language app Duolingo.

The couple chatted with people taking part in a language group on February 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured waving to fans in Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured on February 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I use Duolingo a lot, that helps to do that side of things,” he told the group. “I do Swahili on it as well. But my owl is looking very sad at the moment. Not done it for a while.”

Per the Telegraph, it’s understood that Princess Kate has also used the language learning app. The couple’s St. David’s Day video is the first time Kate has spoken Welsh in an official setting, although she sung the country’s national anthem in Welsh during her first-ever royal engagement in 2011.

In addition to their St. David’s Day greeting, the Prince of Wales also spoke Welsh in a video shared on X for the 25th anniversary of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity on March 1. Prince William used the Welsh word for congratulations, “Llongyfarchiadau,” to kick off the message, ending it with “Diolch yn fawr,” or “thank you very much.”