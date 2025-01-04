Selena Gomez Skips Her Signature LBD for a Bright White Billionaire Tuxedo

What's the opposite of a little black dress? There are probably several right answers to that question, but at least one of them is a blinding white tuxedo.

After being styled in several variations of the LBD by Erin Walsh throughout her press tour for Emilia Pérez, newly-engaged Selena Gomez traded black dresses for a bridal white suit at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards on Jan. 3, where she hit the red carpet in a white custom Ralph Lauren Suit, according to Star Style.

Selena Gomez wore a custom, white Ralph Lauren suit at the Palm Spring Film Festival Awards on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez showed off the suit two ways on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Convention Center, first with the jacket and then without—revealing a sleeveless, fitted vest top that had at suit's collar and tie attached with a sheer panel. According to Star Style, the actress accessorized the custom suit with Bucherer Baguette Love Earrings and a Bucherer Baguette Love Ring.

She kept her styling simple, with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun and her makeup mostly understated, save for the winged cat eye eyeliner that added some drama to her beauty look for the event.

Gomez took her suit jacket off for photos on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, Gomez's look for the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards was sophisticated without being the least bit boring or expected—notably, as we mentioned before, because it was such a deviation from her recent LBD obsession.

The actress spent most of the fall living out a stunning LBD era, styled brilliantly by Erin Walsh, showing up in gorgeous black gowns to a series of events including the TIFF Tribute Awards, the 2024 Emmys, and the Los Angeles premiere of Emilia Pérez. Walsh did notably break the LBD trend at least one other time this fall, when she dressed Gomez in a cherry-red Oscar de la Renta gown at the Emilia Pérez headline gala during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.

It remains to be seen if Gomez's billionaire white suit is the start of a new fashion era for the star or just another momentary break from her ongoing masterclass on how to own the LBD.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors