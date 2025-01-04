Selena Gomez Skips Her Signature LBD for a Bright White Billionaire Tuxedo
The newly-engaged star kicked off 2025 in a custom, bridal white suit.
What's the opposite of a little black dress? There are probably several right answers to that question, but at least one of them is a blinding white tuxedo.
After being styled in several variations of the LBD by Erin Walsh throughout her press tour for Emilia Pérez, newly-engaged Selena Gomez traded black dresses for a bridal white suit at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards on Jan. 3, where she hit the red carpet in a white custom Ralph Lauren Suit, according to Star Style.
Gomez showed off the suit two ways on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Convention Center, first with the jacket and then without—revealing a sleeveless, fitted vest top that had at suit's collar and tie attached with a sheer panel. According to Star Style, the actress accessorized the custom suit with Bucherer Baguette Love Earrings and a Bucherer Baguette Love Ring.
She kept her styling simple, with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun and her makeup mostly understated, save for the winged cat eye eyeliner that added some drama to her beauty look for the event.
Overall, Gomez's look for the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards was sophisticated without being the least bit boring or expected—notably, as we mentioned before, because it was such a deviation from her recent LBD obsession.
The actress spent most of the fall living out a stunning LBD era, styled brilliantly by Erin Walsh, showing up in gorgeous black gowns to a series of events including the TIFF Tribute Awards, the 2024 Emmys, and the Los Angeles premiere of Emilia Pérez. Walsh did notably break the LBD trend at least one other time this fall, when she dressed Gomez in a cherry-red Oscar de la Renta gown at the Emilia Pérez headline gala during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.
It remains to be seen if Gomez's billionaire white suit is the start of a new fashion era for the star or just another momentary break from her ongoing masterclass on how to own the LBD.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had a “Romantic” but Low-Key New Year's Eve
It was *much* more chill than how they celebrated last NYE.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Couldn't be Happier About This Star's Mom Becoming "a Full Swiftie"
All was revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of his 'New Heights' podcast.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift's Billionaire Jewelry Stack Has a Surprisingly Affordable Necklace
She's still pairing affordable pieces with her Cartier and Tiffany.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Coordinates With Fiancé Benny Blanco in a Neutral Coat and Ugg Boots on Christmas
Shop her $150 footwear, ahead.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Steps Up an It-Girl Approved Winter Shoe Styling Trend With a Tiny Halter LBD
There's still a way to wear those open-toe heels.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The Yeti Coat Trend Has a Chokehold on Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and It Girls Everywhere
Dressing like a mythical beast is so hot right now.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez's Diamond Engagement Ring Is One of the Most "Rare" Cuts, Valued at an Eye-Watering Sum
It's a dead-ringer for the one she sings about.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Gets Engaged in an Oversized Fur Coat and Her Favorite $120 Banana Republic Jeans
Nothing goes together like denim and diamonds.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Chanel-ify the Method Dressing Trend With a Universal Winter Accessory
This duo looks ready for awards season.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Taps Into the Suede Trend With a Trench Coat Designed by a Style Icon
Plus a pair of classic denim.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Why Selena Gomez's Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes Are Celebrities' Favorite Investment Shoe
The sky-high style has dominated fashion for 30 years now.
By Halie LeSavage Published