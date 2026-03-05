Princess Kate Shares Her Spicy Secrets at Indian Restaurant—And This Polarizing Ingredient Is Her Favorite
The royal revealed she "loves" one controversial spice.
Princess Kate headed to Leicester, England on March 5 to celebrate the spirit of the Indian festival of Holi, and while visiting family-run businesses on Leicester’s famous Golden Mile, she revealed one of her favorite spicy ingredients.
Wearing a cream coat and matching Polo Ralph Lauren pleated dress topped with a red rose garland necklace, the Princess of Wales took a break to sit down for tea and snacks at Bobby's Indian restaurant. While speaking with the owners of the business, Lakhani and his wife Enna, in a video shared by Hello! magazine, Kate tried various treats, asking if they were "sweet or savory."
"This is coriander and green chili," Enna pointed out, warning Kate "it might be spicy." The Princes of Wales has previously noted that unlike Prince William, she enjoys a spicy dish, and she told the group "I'm okay with spice!'
Coriander (known as cilantro in the United States) tends to be a polarizing ingredient since some people's taste buds read it as a soap-like flavor. But apparently, the Princess of Wales isn't one of them.
After taking a bite, the princess said, "Is this coriander? I love coriander and chili. It's really...mmmmm."
Kate also took time at the shop to choose some treats to bring home for Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. While browsing a case full of desserts she asked about the various ingredients, suggesting "chocolate" might be a good option.
Holi celebrates spring, love, color and new life. and during her day out, Princess Kate visited a local Hindu temple, accepting a colorful floral garland to add to her red roses. She also viewed an Indian dance performance by The Aakash Odedra Company and stopped by various other businesses in the city's Golden Mile, including a sari shop where she viewed intricate beaded outfits.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.