I'm a Committed Minimalist, But These Party-Ready Pieces Are Worthy Exceptions

There’s arguably nothing more daunting—or more exhilarating—than figuring out what to wear to a holiday party. There’s the office or work party, where you somehow feel the need to serve professionalism, personality, and restraint all at once. Then there are the parties planned by friends with strong Virgo placements, where you’re tempted to coordinate with the décor. And of course, the slightly haphazard gatherings that still leave you wanting to look and feel your best (ideally leaving with a doggie bag and a compliment in tow).

After a few years of navigating the holiday party circuit, I’ve started to notice a pattern. There are really just a few types of parties you need outfits for—and even fewer pieces that can do the heavy lifting. The goal isn’t a brand-new look for every invite, but chic, timeless additions that work year-round.

Because whether it’s a work function, a formal soirée, an in-office celebration, or dinner with friends, every outfit deserves something—something fringe, something beaded, something unexpected. And yes, even for a committed minimalist like myself, this is the season when a few special pieces can make my heart grow two sizes.

Something Beaded

A beaded anything is usually an easy yes for me as someone who shops predominantly vintage. Holiday parties are the perfect time to pull out the beaded clutches and handbags that may get overlooked for everyday use. If you want to take it up a notch, a beaded top under a suit will have your tablemate eyeing your outfit.

I fell for Kallmeyer’s beaded headpiece last season, which sent me on a hunt for a more budget- and size-friendly version I could wear year-round. I found this one on Etsy and have styled it with everything from silk chiffon tunics in summer to this office party look, where it elevates my go-to sweater-and-tee combo. The beaded mules add the perfect touch for that Friday holiday party.

Something Silk

A cummerbund is my menswear obsession this year. I love it with an all-black button-down and trousers plus a statement necklace, or styled The Row–style with a turtleneck, midi skirt, and black pumps.

Silk trousers are a true staple in my closet. With a little winterizing—Heattech, tights, or leggings—and a crisp white button-up or silk top, they work perfectly for work or after-work holiday plans.

Something Fringe or Tasseled

Whether it's a scarf or a skirt, fringe and tassels will always read festive to me while somehow still being reliable year-round companions. I love how a fringe skirt looks with a more staple piece like a collarless or sculpted blazer. If you want to put together an outfit with even less heavy lifting—perhaps for that last-minute invite—opt for a tasseled scarf or belt tied around your waist.

Something Unexpectedly Special

That “extra special, you-know-it-when-you-see-it” piece does more than satisfy my desire to build a wardrobe that sparks joy. It becomes a conversation starter, a confidence cue, and, honestly, a bit of a security blanket—especially for someone with social anxiety.

Ostrich feathers make me feel like "that girl" this season and there are secondhand treasures abound, like this Elizabeth and James top, if you have the time to look. Feathers, in this case, pair perfectly with a bias-cut trouser or even a slim-cut midi skirt to play up the glamour in a minimal way.

Statement jewelry will always be my first love. Nothing says festive—or increases your chances of leaving a party with a compliment—quite like an eye-catching cuff or collar necklace. It’s the fastest way to elevate a simple all-black outfit you’d happily wear year-round.

This silver cuff from Maancy does exactly that. Timeless, sculptural, and quietly bold, it holds its own alongside icons like Elsa Peretti’s bone cuff.

