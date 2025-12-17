I Don’t Wear Sparkles, So I’m Styling These Minimalist Holiday Party-Ready Pieces Instead

The holidays are (almost) officially here, and as a minimalist, my style doesn't fit with most traditional holiday outfit roundups. In fact, I actually tend to avoid sparkles altogether. Instead, I love incorporating elements that aren’t traditionally holiday-coded, but still add a little pep to my rotation.

Think velvet, silk, and rich hues that make everything a little bit more elevated but also festive. These are pieces (and styling opportunities) that still feel fun without going overboard, if your style leans toward "quiet luxury." They're elevated and festive but still easy to wear once the season comes to a close.

Ahead, I've broken down looks for every occasion you may be heading out to this holiday season, from a formal affair to a festive New Year's party.

For a Fancy Event: Faux Fur Details

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

The fancy party with friends? No problem, (faux) fur is fun! I love pairing a cropped shawl—especially one that's fur-lined—with an elegant long black skirt and kitten heels; it makes for the perfect festive yet fabulous look. The shawl I'm wearing is from By Malene Birger, but there are fun ones from Sofia Cashmere, like the one below, or you can find a vintage one on Etsy, too. PSA: Once you do the vintage dig, you won’t want to stop!

For a Family Dinner: Chunky Knitwear

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I love styling chunky knitwear over a dress; it's comfortable yet keeps the piece appropriate for a family dinner. My favorite knit is from Maison Margiela, but Doên, Toteme, and Khaite also have some beautiful options. I kept it simple with a warm hat, tights, and those same little black heels I’m obsessed with right now (they're from Manolo Blahnik, FYI). I feel like myself, but a little bit easier.

For New Year's Eve: A Pop of Color

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

When else during the year can your outfit match your cocktail? An elegant black dress paired with a rich-toned housecoat is the most glam New Year’s Eve outfit I can think of! I love this martini-olive green velvet, especially when paired with a dramatic dress. I have been talking about this Colleen Allen coat nonstop, and finally took the plunge and splurged on it. I think it could be perfectly dressed down or up, but for holidays, we’re dressing up! I love styling it with a vintage, tasseled clutch, too.