At 8 p.m. ET on March 4, every adult woman with Sarah J. Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses series on her bookshelf was glued to Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. It's in this interview that Maas, according to a teaser, was ready to "just tell you" what's coming next. Spoiler: She was announcing two new novels in her ACOTAR universe, slated for release on October 27, 2026 and January 12, 2027, specifically.

But long before any romantasy readers tuned into the broadcast, the ones who are also tracking Fashion Month happenings—like this senior editor—got confirmation of another long-held theory. Judging by her Guest in Residence sweater, Sarah J. Maas is still very much popular literature's reigning fashion girl. Or in Maas-verse parlance, its High Lady.

Sarah J. Maas wore Guest in Residence for her "Call Her Daddy" interview. (Image credit: Call Her Daddy)

For her first major interview in nearly two years, Maas sat down with an It girl-beloved knitwear brand as the centerpiece of her outfit. Guest in Residence, the label behind her "seaglass" cashmere cardigan, was founded by Gigi Hadid; A-list clients include Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sabrina Carpenter. The No.1 New York Times best-selling author styled her easy cardigan just like any GiR girl cozying up with a book: She paired it with jeans, gold necklaces, and loose waves. While the style is long-gone on Guest in Residence's direct site, it's still in-stock at Bloomingdale's and FWRD.

A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy) A photo posted by on

Guest in Residence Jane Cashmere Cable Knit Cardigan $365 at Bloomingdale's

Sourcing one of fashion insiders' favorite (and hype-worthy) cashmere brands doesn't come as a surprise for fans who've tracked Sarah J. Maas's previous interview outfits. When she was promoting her last release, 2024's House of Flame and Shadow, she worked closely with stylist Michaela Erlanger on a series of literary designer looks. For a stop by The Kelly Clarkson Show, Maas wore a red Valentino midi dress that coordinated with her latest book cover. A few weeks later, she sat front-row at Tory Burch's New York Fashion Week show in a sleek collarless jacket and handbag from the brand.

Sarah J. Maas wearing Valentino on The Kelly Clarkson Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah J. Maas attending Tory Burch's Fall 2024 runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans with a PhD in the Maas-verse will no doubt find hundreds of details to unpack from the author's "Call Her Daddy" interview and the outfit she selected for it. Is "seaglass" blue a nod to the pastels of the ACOTAR world's Spring Court? Is styling a "cardigan" a hint that Taylor Swift played on Maas's writing soundtrack? Now that the interview is live, there's plenty of room for theorizing and fantasizing. And from the tags alone, the best-seller's knowledge of IYKYK fashion brands is one hundred percent confirmed.