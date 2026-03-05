It takes a special maison to end a celebrity's Fashion Month hiatus. Four years after Olivia Rodrigo's last fashion show, she found her rightful place at Chloé's Fall 2026 show. Despite it being her second-ever runway appearance, Rodrigo channeled front-row regulars in a Spring 2026 dress trend, accessorized with a Chloé Paddington Bag.

Rodrigo arrived at Paris Fashion Week on March 4, one day before creative director Chemena Kamali debuted her 56-piece collection. She wasted no time selecting her look: a spaghetti-strap, powder pink slip, featuring sheer ivory lace along the empire waistline and ankle-grazing hem. "I picked it yesterday," Rodrigo told WWD. "I just thought it was sweet and pretty and very Chloé and so, I feel cute."

Butter yellow, peep-toe mules emerged from beneath the skirt's lace trim. Like a true bohemian, Rodrigo stacked Chloé's three-strand, $650 charm pendant necklace atop her lace-trimmed décolletage. The elongated center charm paid homage to the Year of the Horse, without being too explicitly equestrian.

Olivia Rodrigo's first fashion show in four years? Chloé's Fall 2026 soirée. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Rodrigo's lace-trimmed slip in the Chloé Pre-Fall 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Since Rodrigo's Chloé wardrobe has so far been limited to a Spring 2001 pair of horse-printed pants at Billboard's 2023 Women in Music event, the atelier gave her the full Chloé treatment. That included the Paddington Bag, a re-issue of Chloé's most recognizable bag style from the early aughts. (Spring 2005, specifically.) Known for its oversize padlock, elongated shoulder straps, and slouchy east-west body, it was impossible to miss on Rodrigo's arm.

Rodrigo accessorized her Chloé slip with the new Paddington Bag, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Vampire" singer hasn't attended a fashion show since the Spring 2023 season. In Sept. 2022, she made her Fashion Month debut in Givenchy's front row, dressed in a similar lace-trimmed slip. That time, it traded an empire waistline for a deep V-shaped bodice, lined with transparent white lace. The asymmetrical piping returned atop its ankle-length hem, before a single-breasted coat and platform pumps continued the color story.

Rodrigo has been absent from front rows since Givenchy's Spring 2023 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though four years apart, Rodrigo's front row 'fits are surprisingly aligned with the current trend cycle. Ferragamo, 3.1 Phillip Lim, N°21, Blumarine, and more declared similar lacy slips the leading It-dress of Spring 2026. Soon after, Marie Claire fashion contributor Irina Grechko flagged them as "one of spring’s most wearable ways to tap into the season’s ongoing nakedness theme." She added, "The delicate edging adds softness to slip and V-neck silhouettes in silk and satin without feeling overly precious." If that was the vibe Rodrigo had in mind for the Chloé show, she absolutely aced it.

