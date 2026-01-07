We’re told to dress for the job we want. But what happens once you actually get it—when you’re named CEO or your once-small business is suddenly bringing in millions a quarter or you step into a role that has only ever gone to a man? For many women, that question carries extra weight and scrutiny, especially when you’re the first woman in the room or the only person of color on the team.

To get some answers, we polled 11 women across business, politics, science, finance, and fashion—from state representatives and rocket scientists to entrepreneurs and CMOs—about what they wear on the job . What emerged wasn’t a single “right” look, but a shared approach. The women we spoke to don’t feel bound to neutral palettes, the expectation of always wearing heels, or other long-prescribed ideas about how working women should dress. Having made it over, around, and through corporate roadblocks—at a moment when women still hold just 30.6 percent of leadership roles globally —their wardrobes function as tools for agency, efficiency, and confidence on their own terms.

Here, they talk about the specific pieces, outfit formulas , and styling shortcuts that help them get through demanding workdays. Whether you’ve already landed the dream job or are still working toward it, their advice applies across industries, titles, and ranks.

Aisha Bowe

Rocket scientist, founder of technical firm STEMBoard and educational tech company LINGO ; 40; Washington, D.C.

My foolproof outfit hacks: Mixing structure with softness, like wearing a silk blouse under a flight jacket; adding tissue-thin turtlenecks for polish without bulk; and finishing a look with statement accessories, such as a gold watch or subtle hoops, to anchor it with just the right amount of impact.

My power piece: I’m focused on inspiring the next generation of innovators while continuing to prove that brilliance and boldness can coexist—so that means finding space in my closet for both a spacesuit and a great Saint Laurent blazer. The blazer puts me in “mission mode”; it’s structured enough to command the room, but flexible enough so I can focus on the work, not my wardrobe.

Runner-up wardrobe favorites: Can we talk about shapewear? Skims are a lifesaver. They smooth everything out so I can forget about what I’m wearing. Because I travel constantly, I also gravitate toward sleek, wrinkle-resistant fabrics and neutral pieces that layer easily, like Commando’s faux-leather leggings . Oh, and a Chanel brooch or statement pin is my go-to finishing touch that adds instant polish.

Rep. Sarah McBride

Delaware Congresswoman; 35; Wilmington, Delaware

My favorite outfit formula: I love pairing sneakers with a suit. Something about mixing formal and casual feels more authentic, and it’s just a lot more comfortable. My favorites are my all-white Adidas Superstars , and yes, embarrassingly, still my Vans Old Skools .

Why monochrome suits are my signature: They make getting ready quicker, keep my outfits less boring, and help my staff find me when I wander off. A little secret that I don’t think I’ve ever shared publicly: A few of my best friends took me on a shopping trip after I was elected to Congress, and that’s where we landed on the bold-colored, monochromatic suits. Always trust your closest friends. (Truthfully, no one should really be taking fashion advice from a member of Congress—but I’m honored that Marie Claire asked anyway.)

Dara Treseder

Tech executive and CMO of software corporation Autodesk ; San Francisco, California

My power piece: With the right shoe, I can walk into any room and feel like I already belong there. My favorite six-inch Christian Louboutin block heels give me that power, whether I’m going to a customer meeting in Tokyo or speaking on a panel in San Francisco. (And, yes, I can actually walk in them!)

A foolproof outfit hack: Monochrome is my armor and amplifier. Dressing in a single, strong color—like a mint suit or a bright red dress—gives me focus and authority, and I feel centered and powerful. It also eliminates outfit noise so that all attention stays on what I’m saying.

Best fashion lesson: I’ve received both great and terrible fashion advice over the years. The best came from my mom: “Dress for you.” The worst: “Don’t wear anything that stands out.” Early in my career, I ignored my mother’s wisdom and tried to blend in, dressing to make others comfortable instead of feeling like myself. Unsurprisingly, my confidence suffered. The moment I embraced my own style, everything changed. I already stand out—I’m often the only Black woman in the rooms I’m in. So, instead of wasting energy trying not to, I choose to dress in a way that feels authentic to who I am. When I do, I show up with confidence, clarity, and joy.

Katie Sturino

Body acceptance advocate, author, and founder of body care company Megababe; 45; New York City

My favorite outfit formula: A blazer, a button-down top , jeans, and a good pair of boots . It’s comfortable yet elevated, and you can always update it with new pieces.

My hero category: I have always had a thing for handbags —I think it’s because I was raised in the "It bag" generation in the early aughts. Since not many designer brands make plus-size clothing, bags have also been a way for me to experiment with high fashion. On that note, I also love the bag charm trend ; it’s so fun to get to add a little personality and playfulness to your pieces.

A fashion hill I'd die on: I’m a firm believer in power clashing as the ultimate form of self-expression. Mixing prints and textures instantly elevates a look—think tweed, sequins, velvet, and everything in between.

Sarah Kunst

Angel fund investor, philanthropist, and founder of VC fund Cleo Capital; 39; London, England and San Francisco, California

My feelings on maximalism at work: A tightly edited color palette allows me to get dressed with my eyes basically closed. For many people, this means all black. For me, it means anything from florals to leopard print to sequins, but all in colors that work together so it always looks intentional. It gives me the confidence to wear and buy bold things without wondering if they'll work with the rest of what I've got.

My favorite outfit formulas: I generally wear a slip dress or riding pants and a turtleneck, depending on the weather. I’ll top it with a vintage fur, a cashmere cardigan, or a wool blazer ( Armani and Versace are favorite brands), and throw on cute flats from Rothys. During the summer, it's Missoni, Pucci , or bust. As for accessories, my go-tos are statement sunglasses from Prada or Tom Ford , a bright red lip from Fenty Beauty , and jewels from my dear friend Megan's brand, Dorsey .

Deb Haaland

Politician, former United States Secretary of the Interior, and current candidate for Governor of New Mexico; 65; Albuquerque, New Mexico

On carrying my culture with me: I’m a 35-generation New Mexican and a member of the Laguna Pueblo. When getting ready, I always think about how to blend traditional elements with the professional clothes required for the work I do. When I was in Congress and at the Interior, I gravitated toward monochrome suits and added an elk tooth cape or a Pendleton coat to showcase the beautiful artistry that so many Indigenous entrepreneurs capture in their work. Or I’d pair a ribbon skirt with a blazer, a T-shirt, and a statement earring by an Indigenous artist.

Best fashion lesson I've learned: I wore heels in my first few weeks in Congress. I quickly learned that with as many steps as I was putting in, going back and forth to votes and my office, I needed to change that quickly. Now, you'll see me in a classic white sneaker, my Nike N7s, or a nice flat with my suits. They help me get around quickly and maintain my busy schedule.

Melonie Parker

VP of employee engagement at Google and board member at Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Hampton University; 59; Northern Virginia

My favorite outfit formula: A well-tailored blazer and pants paired with a crisp white button-down shirt. I consider it a “power suit”—it exudes style, class, and confidence, instilling the feeling that I can achieve anything. I'm also particularly fond of ‘80s fashion, so I’ll add large statement earrings and a matching handbag, too.

A foolproof outfit hack: Adding a pop of color, either a vibrant shoe or bag, is an easy way to elevate an outfit. Especially in the workplace, where the style is often neutral and darker colors, it’s a surefire way to stand out, spark compliments and conversations, and radiate positivity.

Erin Allweiss

Co-founder of NYC-based PR and brand consultancy The No. 29; 42; Paris, France

A foolproof outfit hack: White shoes brighten up any look and are more interesting than a black shoe. I live in these Toteme heels and Margaux’s Phoebe shoes .

My wardrobe MVPs: I always start with Baserange underwear, namely the Mississippi and triangle bras , which work perfectly under every garment and are so comfortable. Layering pieces are also key for me: Another Tomorrow blazers , Tibi’s letterman jacket , Baserange's waxed canvas coat , and M.M. LaFleur's trench . Lastly, LINDQUIST’s Faba Bag changed my life because it serves as a belt, a pop of color, and a bag—it’s essentially the chicest, most artfully-made fanny pack you could ever imagine. It ties an outfit together but also means I never have to fumble for my phone, pen, or keys.

Best fashion lesson: Fashion is political—what we buy, how it’s made, and how it makes us feel. Michelle Obama, the greatest example of merging fashion and politics, wrote , “It’s easy to dismiss what we wear and how we look as frivolous. But that would brush aside a truth we all know…the way we present ourselves to the world instantly communicates who we are, where we come from, and what we believe.”

Kahlana Barfield Brown

Fashion designer and founder of the clothing line KBB by Kahlana; 44; Brooklyn, New York

My hero category: Denim. I always grab a pair of jeans first, and then figure out the rest of my outfit from there. I love denim because it can go from casual to polished depending on how you style it. You can throw on a crisp shirt, add a belt and heels, and suddenly your basic jeans feel elevated.

Best fashion lesson: You don’t have to overdo it to make a statement. I’m a minimalist at heart and think style should feel easy, so I love pieces that do a lot without being loud. I’d rather be understated than overstated—that approach keeps my outfits feeling timeless.

My underdog accessory: I’m big on belts. A thin belt can completely change the proportions of an outfit and make something simple feel pulled together.

Brigitte Chartrand

Chief buying and merchandising officer at NET-A-PORTER; London, England and Los Angeles, California

On wearing personality pieces to work: I am known for my natural look. My hair started to turn grey in my late 20s and I’ve let it grow naturally, and I also stopped wearing make-up when I moved to Los Angeles back in 2020. So, my clothes are where I show off my personality and style. I usually opt for one amazing piece and keep the rest of my outfit quite simple. In particular, I love to collect emotional runway pieces from emerging talents like Wales Bonner, Martine Rose, and Willy Chavarria, as well as The Row, Miu Miu, and Alaïa. I’ll also always invest in a statement jacket or coat. My current wishlist includes: ALAÏA’s padded leather bomber jacket , Gucci’s embossed leather jacket , and Dries Van Noten’s floral-print fleece .

My hero category: Shoes. I have an obsession with footwear. When I travel, I can easily have a dozen options in my luggage—just in case!

Ah-Niyah Gold

Founder of the boutique PR agency A-GOLD; 28; Queens, New York

My approach to deciding what to wear: I start with a statement piece and work my way around it. Sometimes that’s a bold blazer or a good leather piece, other days it’s a killer pair of trousers or a vintage accessory that does all the talking. I love it when one item sets the tone; everything else just falls into place.

My wardrobe MVP: My style is rooted in ’90s and early-2000s references, and there’s this street style photo of Victoria Beckham wearing a slim-fitting leather jacket from years ago that I’m particularly inspired by. I spent forever searching for a leather jacket with that same chic fit and eventually found a slim-fit DKNY leather blazer that’s practically a replica. It’s become my go-to for client meetings and events, and I always get compliments. No matter what I’m wearing with it, that blazer makes me feel like myself.