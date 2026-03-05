Princess Kate is the Queen of Cream As She Celebrates the Festival of Holi

Princess Kate opted for a bright, fresh ensemble of creamy whites for a visit to Leicester to celebrate the Indian festival of Holi. The princess’s visit highlighted the rich culture, community and heritage of the British-Indian community, which comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi. The festival, known for its colorful powder-throwing celebrations, celebrates “spring, love, color and new life.”

While the Festival of Color may bring bright, bold fashions to mind, the clothes traditionally worn to Holi celebrations are white. According to the Times of India, “white clothing dominates Holi celebrations.” While a wool coat and knit dress, like the ones worn by the Princess of Wales, aren’t exactly the go-to style when celebrating in India, the pure white tones were the perfect choice. “White symbolises simplicity and equality,” the Times of India explained, saying that “once covered in colour, everyone looks the same. Status, profession, and social identity briefly fade.”

Princess Kate shares a greeting of 'namaste.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

White is the color traditionally worn to Holi celebrations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate clearly got the memo, wearing a creamy white coat by Savile Row tailor Chris Kerr, along with a pleated sweater dress from Polo Ralph Lauren. Net-a-Porter describes the dress as “cut for a body-skimming fit, it’s made from wool in a versatile cream shade and falls to a floaty pleated skirt.”

To pull the outfit together, the Princess of Wales carried a toasted caramel-toned suede clutch and matching heels from Emmy London. Her dangling earrings were from Sézane, and gave a touch of interest to the otherwise simple outfit. Princess Kate was given a traditional flower garland, known as a “mala,” which featured a strand of pearls with faux roses, upon arrival.

Princess Kate's earrings popped against the otherwise-simple outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate used her sartorial skills to prove yet again that she is the Queen of Diplomatic Dressing. While many would have assumed that a bold print or an Indian-inspired outfit would suit the day’s events, the all-white ensemble was the perfect homage to the joyful celebration of Holi.

