At Dior's Fall 2026 fashion show, jeans were long enough to graze the runway. One day later on the streets of Paris, Anya Taylor-Joy decided her pair needed some early-2000s styling in addition to a Dior jacket pulled straight from the show.

Instead of your average goody bag, it seems creative director Jonathan Anderson sent Taylor-Joy home with a brocade Dior coat. Of course, she wasted no time sharing its shearling-lined, peplum hem with Paris's street style scene. Just like the model, Taylor-Joy styled it as a top over her spring denim. From the waist down, however, the Dune actor took creative liberties.

She traded Dior's crystal-scalloped jeans for a cuffed, rhinestone-free pair. Rolling up each hem a few inches showcased pointy black pumps: a retro replacement for the Dior collection's suede ankle boots, and a bat signal for millennials to dust off their own classic black heels.

Anya Taylor-Joy tackles the cuffed jeans trend with classic black pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

See her brocade coat on the Dior Fall 2026 runway just hours ago. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage immediately flagged Taylor-Joy's endorsement of this era-defining duo for Millennials: cuffed jeans and black pumps. No one could escape its grasp back in the day (the day being 2005 to 2010), not even Tracee Ellis Ross, Katie Holmes, or Lauren Conrad. Ross, for one, brought the set as her plus-one to Proenza Schouler's Fall 2005 show. She rolled her jeans up so high, they bordered on capris.

By 2008, Conrad and Holmes's denim got the black pumps treatment. The former preferred skinny jeans, while the latter's pants and heels matched each other's bulkiness. Fast forward to 2013, and Selena Gomez rarely took off her black Christian Louboutins and rolled-up jeans. Needless to say? It was a right of passage for early- and mid-aughts It girls.

Tracee Ellis Ross tried cuffed jeans and black heels as early as 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes followed suit three years later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Lauren Conrad approved, it was a bona fide formula. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuffed jeans and black pumps aren't so much a trend as a blast to the past. Plus, by simply unrolling each hem, the look instantly transforms from nostalgic to classically French. (Unless you wear them with high-vamp flats like Kendall Jenner, that's a different story.) But stay tuned. They could reach trend-revival status before you can say Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

