When Bridgerton season 3 hits Netflix on Friday, pay close attention to youngest Bridgerton sibling, Hyacinth, and her regency-era dresses. While she isn't part of the installment's leading romantic pair—this season belongs to Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington—her wardrobe contains something no other Bridgerton has: fabric cut from one of Princess Diana's gowns.

Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth on the series, revealed the surprise cameo Diana's wardrobe makes in the series on the Bridgerton season 3 red carpet last night. "I wore this beautiful blue dress, and I believe it was a cut off from Princess Diana's dress that she wore at some point," Hunt told People in an interview.

On Bridgerton season 3, Hyacinth Bridgerton wears a sky blue dress that actress Florence Hunt says includes a piece of a Princess Diana gown. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Hunt didn't specify which of her costumes was cut from Princess Diana's royal wardrobe, nor did she share the original look her fabric came from. Early shots of the show's production include Hyacinth lounging in the Bridgerton family's sitting room in a pale blue dress with short cap sleeves and floral embroidery along the hem—so at least one candidate has already been spotted.

The actress, 17, did reveal to People that the Diana-oriented dress is her favorite she wears on the show. (Naturally.)

There are several looks from Princess Diana's best fashion moments that may have come across Bridgerton costume designer John Glaser's desk as he crafted the looks for the upcoming season. The late royal wore several dresses throughout the 1980s and early 1990s in shades of pale and dusty blue, ranging from her twinkly Bellville Sasson off-the-shoulder gown for a 1981 gala at the Victoria and Albert museum, to a strapless chiffon dress for the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

While the exact Princess Diana gown used wasn't revealed, likely suspects include ethereal blue pieces like this off-the-shoulder dress by Bellville Sassoon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana also wore a pale, ethereal blue to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the season premiere last night, Florence Hunt wore a black dress with a sheer stomach panel. Her blue gown with a fragment of Lady Di's wardrobe felt like "a piece of history," she told People. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether Hunt shares exactly which Princess Diana moment made it from the archives on to her costume, there's one part of the dress that she's saving just for herself. After filming, the show's crew allowed Hunt to "keep a little piece of the fabric," she told People.

“I just thought it was amazing," she said. "I felt like I was wearing a piece of history."