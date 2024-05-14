When Bridgerton season 3 hits Netflix on Friday, pay close attention to youngest Bridgerton sibling, Hyacinth, and her regency-era dresses. While she isn't part of the installment's leading romantic pair—this season belongs to Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington—her wardrobe contains something no other Bridgerton has: fabric cut from one of Princess Diana's gowns.
Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth on the series, revealed the surprise cameo Diana's wardrobe makes in the series on the Bridgerton season 3 red carpet last night. "I wore this beautiful blue dress, and I believe it was a cut off from Princess Diana's dress that she wore at some point," Hunt told People in an interview.
Hunt didn't specify which of her costumes was cut from Princess Diana's royal wardrobe, nor did she share the original look her fabric came from. Early shots of the show's production include Hyacinth lounging in the Bridgerton family's sitting room in a pale blue dress with short cap sleeves and floral embroidery along the hem—so at least one candidate has already been spotted.
The actress, 17, did reveal to People that the Diana-oriented dress is her favorite she wears on the show. (Naturally.)
There are several looks from Princess Diana's best fashion moments that may have come across Bridgerton costume designer John Glaser's desk as he crafted the looks for the upcoming season. The late royal wore several dresses throughout the 1980s and early 1990s in shades of pale and dusty blue, ranging from her twinkly Bellville Sasson off-the-shoulder gown for a 1981 gala at the Victoria and Albert museum, to a strapless chiffon dress for the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.
Whether Hunt shares exactly which Princess Diana moment made it from the archives on to her costume, there's one part of the dress that she's saving just for herself. After filming, the show's crew allowed Hunt to "keep a little piece of the fabric," she told People.
“I just thought it was amazing," she said. "I felt like I was wearing a piece of history."
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
