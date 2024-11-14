Rihanna really knows to give good leg. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the star arrived at Los Angeles celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy wearing a Martine Rose navy, red, and white polo emblazoned with the word "Riot!" in a possible nod to her youngest son's name, Riot Rose Mayers. The "Diamonds" singer paired the shirt with a sheer crimson paneled skirt featuring a thigh-high lace-up slit and a long ruffled fringe hem—a stunning vintage John Galliano find that also manages to capitalize on winter's top color trend.

The beauty and lingerie mogul accessorized her ensemble with a brown checkered Y2K micro-bag from Louis Vuitton, oversize wine-red aviator sunglasses from Linda Farrow's collaboration with The Attico, strappy red Louis Vuitton Gippy sandals, and a brilliant cherry red fox fur stole. Personally, I'm a little horrified by the stole's glimmering eyes, but given the rare vintage nature of the purchase, I'm willing to look the other way. As best I can tell, it's either 1980s Valentino or 1997 John Galliano.

Rihanna pairs a sheer red skirt and navy polo with strappy red sandals and a ruby fur stole. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Martine Rose Oversized Panelled Polo in Blue $315 at Martine Rose

Linda Farrow x The Attico Edie Aviator Sunglasses in Black $275 at Linda Farrow

Saint Laurent Red Gippy Sandal Heel $550 at Poshmark

If you can tear yourself away from her scarf's haunting gaze for a moment, take a closer look at Rihanna's Marie Lichtenberg necklace. For weeks, I've been poring over pictures trying to decide which of the brand's pricey scapular chains she's wearing. Inspired by Catholic jewelry, all of Lichtenberg's gold scapulars are designed with a symbolic meaning in mind—be it luck, love, or spiritual protection.

Now that I finally have a clear picture of Rih's version, I can finally say with certainty that she's wearing the luxury jeweler's $30,000 You are the One Scapular, which showcases a large number 1 edged with princess cut white diamonds in the center. In my mind, there's zero question about where she got it from: longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

During his July 2021 cover interview with GQ, the rapper even used that exact phrase to describe her. "So much better,” Rocky told the outlet of what it's like being in a committed relationship. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

He added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

Marie Lichtenberg You Are the One 18-Karat Gold Diamond Necklace $29,700 at Net-a-Porter

At least her solid gold token of Rocky’s love gave my eyes a place to wander after catching sight of that fox pelt.

