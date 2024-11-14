Rihanna Scores a Winter Color Trend Hat Trick in a Red Sheer Skirt, Sunglasses, and a Vintage Fox-Fur Stole
The star hit the club in a red-on-red-on-red look that combined several rare vintage pieces.
Rihanna really knows to give good leg. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the star arrived at Los Angeles celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy wearing a Martine Rose navy, red, and white polo emblazoned with the word "Riot!" in a possible nod to her youngest son's name, Riot Rose Mayers. The "Diamonds" singer paired the shirt with a sheer crimson paneled skirt featuring a thigh-high lace-up slit and a long ruffled fringe hem—a stunning vintage John Galliano find that also manages to capitalize on winter's top color trend.
The beauty and lingerie mogul accessorized her ensemble with a brown checkered Y2K micro-bag from Louis Vuitton, oversize wine-red aviator sunglasses from Linda Farrow's collaboration with The Attico, strappy red Louis Vuitton Gippy sandals, and a brilliant cherry red fox fur stole. Personally, I'm a little horrified by the stole's glimmering eyes, but given the rare vintage nature of the purchase, I'm willing to look the other way. As best I can tell, it's either 1980s Valentino or 1997 John Galliano.
If you can tear yourself away from her scarf's haunting gaze for a moment, take a closer look at Rihanna's Marie Lichtenberg necklace. For weeks, I've been poring over pictures trying to decide which of the brand's pricey scapular chains she's wearing. Inspired by Catholic jewelry, all of Lichtenberg's gold scapulars are designed with a symbolic meaning in mind—be it luck, love, or spiritual protection.
Now that I finally have a clear picture of Rih's version, I can finally say with certainty that she's wearing the luxury jeweler's $30,000 You are the One Scapular, which showcases a large number 1 edged with princess cut white diamonds in the center. In my mind, there's zero question about where she got it from: longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
During his July 2021 cover interview with GQ, the rapper even used that exact phrase to describe her. "So much better,” Rocky told the outlet of what it's like being in a committed relationship. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”
He added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”
At least her solid gold token of Rocky’s love gave my eyes a place to wander after catching sight of that fox pelt.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
