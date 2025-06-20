Like fellow celebrity moms Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge, Rihanna loves showing off her baby bump. During her third pregnancy, the icon has revealed her growing belly in Marc Jacobs, Alaïa, Miu Miu, and Brandon Maxwell (to name a few labels). On June 19, however, she kept it hidden in one of her baggiest—and most boho-chic—maternity moments yet.

Instead of making reservations at her favorite four-star Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna went a more casual route at Fatburger in L.A.. Even though it wasn't an elevated outing, the fashion muse still styled head-to-toe designer, starting with a Saint Laurent dress. Rihanna's bump was buried underneath a strapless boho-inspired maxi, complete with a tiered ruffle neckline and a ruched hem on the skirt. The tan maxi is made of 100% cotton in an homage to traditional prairie dresses from the 19th century. The high-low skirt gets extra points for secretive pockets.

Rihanna's baby bump is hidden underneath a boho-inspired Saint Laurent dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rather than going full boho-core with chunky wedge sandals, Rihanna dressed down the maxi with her favorite pregnancy-friendly footwear: Puma Speedcat sneakers. Once again, she chose the "Haute Coffee-Frosted Ivory" color, a.k.a. tan with ivory accents. The $100 Speedcats align with the slim sneaker trend dominating A-list street style, from Adidas Sambas to Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. Since Ri's uppers drew inspiration from race-car driving shoes, the final product is even more slender than Sambas, if you can believe it.

RiRi's OOTD wasn't finished without a luxury handbag. Usually, she's partial to a rare Dior tote. This time, the A-lister sourced Schiaparelli. Ringing in at $7,200, Rihanna carried the Keyhole Gym Bag, but don't let the name fool you: The croc-embossed bag was as anti-athleisure as it gets. Rihanna's top-handle style featured a gold keyhole clasp—one of Schiaparelli's signature house codes. The atelier's motifs continued onto the black patent outer, as the stitching formed a jigsaw-shaped puzzle.

Elsewhere on the accessories front, Rihanna opted for her tried-and-trues, including a baseball cap and a $100,000 Audemars Piguet watch. The timepiece was mostly rose gold with a pink dial. To finish, she popped on oversized hoop earrings, a herringbone choker necklace, and a bold red lip, presumably the Stunna Lip Pant from Fenty Beauty.

Since her streetwear usually leans sporty (with expensive accents, of course), Rihanna rarely channels the boho renaissance. Recently, the mom-of-three's closest choice to boho was the Levi's denim jumpsuit she wore on June 13.

Perhaps this pregnancy is ushering in a new era—or returning to an old one. Back in the early 2010s, she was a devoted Chloé girl, so maybe Rihanna will wear the label's Fall 2025 designs next.

